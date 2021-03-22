Glancing Back for March 22

100 years ago,
March 22, 1921
CHARLESTON — Directum K, star pacer, said to have won more races on the grand circuit than any other Coles County horse, has been disposed of by his owner, R.C. Alexander of Charleston, to a New York horseman for $7,000, the highest price ever paid for a piece of Coles County horseflesh, according to good authority. A Boston man had previously offered Mr. Alexander $5,000 for the animal, but this amount was refused. Directum K had been on the grand circuit down in Tennessee, in charge of Fred Edman, his trainer. Walter Dunn, well-known horseman of Charleston, had trained and raced the horse the first season. Stanley Dunn had raced him last season... MATTOON — Local representatives of the Big Four Railroad laborers union returned from Cincinnati and reported that no agreement was reached on wage reductions. Railroad management asked the men to voluntarily accept a minimum rate of 30 cents an hour on the basis of a 10-hour day with a maximum of 35 cents an hour on a 10-hour basis. The present rates, as fixed by the Federal Railway Wage Board, are a minimum of 47½ cents an hour and maximum of 53½ cents an hour on the basis of an eight-hour day. Representatives of the men decided to leave the matter of fixing wages with the labor board.
50 years ago, 1971
WASHINGTON — The National Railroad Passenger Corp. announced today its decision on routes and schedules between 21 pairs of cities for the new Railpax Passenger System, beginning May 1. The new corporation said the 22 railroads now operating on those tracks are losing more than $235 million annually. The initial objective is to cut these losses in half. The routes outlined by Railpax include Chicago to New Orleans on the Illinois Central Railroad, by way of Kankakee, Champaign, Mattoon, Effingham, Centralia and Carbondale through Illinois, U.S. Rep. William Springer, R-Champaign, said today... SPRINGFIELD — Russell R. Pankey, a former Charleston resident, has been appointed general superintendent of Capital Airport in Springfield. Pankey will be responsible for supervision of all operations at the airport. Pankey previously worked with Ozark Air Lines in Decatur and Mattoon for 16 years. Pankey, a Charleston High School graduate, is married to the former Shirley Lee Chism of Charleston. The couple have five children.
25 years ago, 1996
CHICAGO — In a bold political gamble, Gov. Jim Edgar yesterday called for a statewide referendum on a constitutional amendment to fund schools through an income tax increase combined with reduced property taxes. The plan, produced by an Edgar commission headed by former University of Illinois President Stanley Ikenberry, was designed to smooth out inequities in per-pupil spending by state school districts. Mattoon school Superintendent Richard Berg, Charleston school Superintendent Terry Weir and Greg Carney, Coles County Farm Bureau manager, all supported what they knew about Edgar's plan... GREENUP — Leroy Scott was elected president of the Embarras River Management Association at its second annual meeting recently. Other officers are Bill Bergener, vice president; Keith Donelson, secretary; and George Holsapple, treasurer. ERMA is a grassroots organization formed in 1993 to address problems of flooding, erosion and water quality in the 1.5-million-acre Embarras watershed.