Glancing Back for March 22

CHARLESTON — Directum K, star pacer, said to have won more races on the grand circuit than any other Coles County horse, has been disposed of by his owner, R.C. Alexander of Charleston, to a New York horseman for $7,000, the highest price ever paid for a piece of Coles County horseflesh, according to good authority. A Boston man had previously offered Mr. Alexander $5,000 for the animal, but this amount was refused. Directum K had been on the grand circuit down in Tennessee, in charge of Fred Edman, his trainer. Walter Dunn, well-known horseman of Charleston, had trained and raced the horse the first season. Stanley Dunn had raced him last season... MATTOON — Local representatives of the Big Four Railroad laborers union returned from Cincinnati and reported that no agreement was reached on wage reductions. Railroad management asked the men to voluntarily accept a minimum rate of 30 cents an hour on the basis of a 10-hour day with a maximum of 35 cents an hour on a 10-hour basis. The present rates, as fixed by the Federal Railway Wage Board, are a minimum of 47½ cents an hour and maximum of 53½ cents an hour on the basis of an eight-hour day. Representatives of the men decided to leave the matter of fixing wages with the labor board.