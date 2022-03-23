 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Glancing Back for March 23: New Rotary Club formed in Shelbyville

  • 0

100 years ago,

March 23, 1922

MATTOON – The possibilities of a nationwide coal strike, now set for April 1, will have little effect during its first month on the railroads and utilities of Mattoon, according to officials today. It was stated today that the Illinois Central Railroad has on hand 14,000 tons of coal in the Palestine yards and that 100 loaded cars are standing on tracks in the yards at Evansville, each containing about 40 tons of coal. The Indiana Division, headquartered in Mattoon, operates on about 650 tons of coal a day. The Big Four Railroad will be able to operate the St. Louis Division at least 30 days with the coal supply stored on the Shea farm, east of Mattoon. Illinois has the greatest number of coal miners in the country, 91,000 workers, with Pennsylvania second with 89,000 coal miners and West Virginia third with 55,000… MATTOON – Kidnapping charges against Herman and Louise Sanders were dismissed late yesterday afternoon by Justice of the Peace Russell after they paid court costs, following an agreement by Sanders and his sister that they would cease to molest their sister-in-law, Mrs. Huey Sanders, and would permit her to have undisputed and undisturbed possession of her 8-month-old baby… SHELBYVILLE – A second Rotary Club has been formed in the area as a charter for a new Rotary Club in Shelbyville has been made and charter membership of 25 men has been filled. Organization of a Rotary Club is due to the efforts of Mayor W.H. Chew, who also was elected as the club’s first president. Vice president is J.C. Westervelt, with H.D. Sparks, secretary, and L.C. Westervelt, treasurer.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – The abandonment, flooding and relocation of roads associated with the Lincoln Lake project will have a profound impact on local traffic within Coles County, according to a report by the Coles County Regional Planning Commission. The commission’s study of the lake project noted that perhaps more important than the initial road closures and flooding will be the traffic generated by visitors to the project and by developments associated with the project. The study said serious consideration should be given to using Douglas Street as a bypass to the recreation facilities on the lake… CHARLESTON – Students graduating after spring quarter will not be required to take physical education courses as a prerequisite for graduation, the council on academic affairs at Eastern Illinois University has announced. Students who plan to complete the teacher education program, however, still must take a minimum of five hours of health and physical education. Currently, all students must take four quarter hours of PE… TOLEDO – Plans are nearing completion for asphalting the road which runs from the Coles-Cumberland county line south into Sixth Street in Neoga. Gary Maxwell, Cumberland County highway superintendent, said the road, commonly called Lake Road or Mill Road, will be improved over a four-mile stretch. The road is near Lake Mattoon. Also, about a one-mile section of a road which runs off the Lake Road west toward the recreation area of the lake will be improved, according to Maxwell.

25 years ago, 1997

Sunday. No paper.

Photos: Wabash cars & cabooses

1 of 34
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clara Barton: From Civil War hero to founder of the American Red Cross

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Clara Barton: From Civil War hero to founder of the American Red Cross

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News