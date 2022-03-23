Glancing Back for March 23: New Rotary Club formed in Shelbyville

MATTOON – The possibilities of a nationwide coal strike, now set for April 1, will have little effect during its first month on the railroads and utilities of Mattoon, according to officials today. It was stated today that the Illinois Central Railroad has on hand 14,000 tons of coal in the Palestine yards and that 100 loaded cars are standing on tracks in the yards at Evansville, each containing about 40 tons of coal. The Indiana Division, headquartered in Mattoon, operates on about 650 tons of coal a day. The Big Four Railroad will be able to operate the St. Louis Division at least 30 days with the coal supply stored on the Shea farm, east of Mattoon. Illinois has the greatest number of coal miners in the country, 91,000 workers, with Pennsylvania second with 89,000 coal miners and West Virginia third with 55,000… MATTOON – Kidnapping charges against Herman and Louise Sanders were dismissed late yesterday afternoon by Justice of the Peace Russell after they paid court costs, following an agreement by Sanders and his sister that they would cease to molest their sister-in-law, Mrs. Huey Sanders, and would permit her to have undisputed and undisturbed possession of her 8-month-old baby… SHELBYVILLE – A second Rotary Club has been formed in the area as a charter for a new Rotary Club in Shelbyville has been made and charter membership of 25 men has been filled. Organization of a Rotary Club is due to the efforts of Mayor W.H. Chew, who also was elected as the club’s first president. Vice president is J.C. Westervelt, with H.D. Sparks, secretary, and L.C. Westervelt, treasurer.