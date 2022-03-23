Glancing Back for March 23: New Rotary Club formed in Shelbyville

MATTOON – The possibilities of a nationwide coal strike, now set for April 1, will have little effect during its first month on the railroads and utilities of Mattoon, according to officials today. It was stated today that the Illinois Central Railroad has on hand 14,000 tons of coal in the Palestine yards and that 100 loaded cars are standing on tracks in the yards at Evansville, each containing about 40 tons of coal. The Indiana Division, headquartered in Mattoon, operates on about 650 tons of coal a day. The Big Four Railroad will be able to operate the St. Louis Division at least 30 days with the coal supply stored on the Shea farm, east of Mattoon. Illinois has the greatest number of coal miners in the country, 91,000 workers, with Pennsylvania second with 89,000 coal miners and West Virginia third with 55,000… MATTOON – Kidnapping charges against Herman and Louise Sanders were dismissed late yesterday afternoon by Justice of the Peace Russell after they paid court costs, following an agreement by Sanders and his sister that they would cease to molest their sister-in-law, Mrs. Huey Sanders, and would permit her to have undisputed and undisturbed possession of her 8-month-old baby… SHELBYVILLE – A second Rotary Club has been formed in the area as a charter for a new Rotary Club in Shelbyville has been made and charter membership of 25 men has been filled. Organization of a Rotary Club is due to the efforts of Mayor W.H. Chew, who also was elected as the club’s first president. Vice president is J.C. Westervelt, with H.D. Sparks, secretary, and L.C. Westervelt, treasurer.
50 years ago, 1972
CHARLESTON – The abandonment, flooding and relocation of roads associated with the Lincoln Lake project will have a profound impact on local traffic within Coles County, according to a report by the Coles County Regional Planning Commission. The commission’s study of the lake project noted that perhaps more important than the initial road closures and flooding will be the traffic generated by visitors to the project and by developments associated with the project. The study said serious consideration should be given to using Douglas Street as a bypass to the recreation facilities on the lake… CHARLESTON – Students graduating after spring quarter will not be required to take physical education courses as a prerequisite for graduation, the council on academic affairs at Eastern Illinois University has announced. Students who plan to complete the teacher education program, however, still must take a minimum of five hours of health and physical education. Currently, all students must take four quarter hours of PE… TOLEDO – Plans are nearing completion for asphalting the road which runs from the Coles-Cumberland county line south into Sixth Street in Neoga. Gary Maxwell, Cumberland County highway superintendent, said the road, commonly called Lake Road or Mill Road, will be improved over a four-mile stretch. The road is near Lake Mattoon. Also, about a one-mile section of a road which runs off the Lake Road west toward the recreation area of the lake will be improved, according to Maxwell.
H&R file photo 11-25-1960 Eight carloads of compact and conventional automobiles show the carrying facilities of the new tri-level and bi-level racks being used by the Wabash Railroad. This string of cars was seen on Wabash tracks near Boody. The Wabash is aquiring 179 tri-level racks and 29 bi-level racks to be used in its car transportation operations.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review 7-29-1939 Commplete with all of the modern conveniences of a home, the first string of 35 new cabooses has beem completed in the Wabash car shops here. The walls are heavily insulated with rock wool. The cars have hot and cold water, cooking equipment, a dozen cabinets, an ice box toilet and other conveniences.
H&R file photo 10-5-1961 Remodeling of Wabash cabooses, begun recently by Decatur crews, will include installation of oil heaters and new painting work such as been done on this car. White paint extends below the windows and the Wabash name and flag are in deep blue. The remainder is bluish gray.
H&R file photo Complete with all of the modern conveniences of a home, the first string of 35 new cabooses has been completed in the Wabash car shops here. The walls are heavily insulated with rock wool. The cars have hot and cold water, cooking equipment, a dozen cabinets, an ice box, toilet and other conviences.
H&R file photo 1-1-1956 An end view of the 'caboose rack' shows the two styles of car presently in use, with about the only difference being the shape of the observation 'dome.' The caboose in the foreground, No. 2705, was built in 1939, and will probably last for another 20 years. Old wooden cabooses are still used on branch lines and to house switch crews, but only the steel-bodies cars are rugged enough for service.
H&R file photo 5-10-1955 The new '400' railroad car, constructed in the Wabash car shops here, is presently being put through its paces on trial runs. It will be delivered in the near future to Arthur K. Atkinson, Wabash president, for use as a business car. Reports indicate the '40' has been designed as a 'functional' piece of equipment, not a luxary car.
H&R file photo 2-3-1944 First new all-steel cars to be turned out at the Wabash car shops since relaxation of steel priorities for railroad work is a boxcar for the N.J.I. and I., a Wabash-controlled branch line in Northern Indiana.
H&R file photo 2-5-1940 THese shining new steel grain cars are among the first recently completed at the Wabash car shops under a renovation program. The cars are entirely new except fot the trucks. There are lined up near the Decatur Milling Co.
H&R file photo 5-16-1944 Local Wabash car shops have just completed the first of 250 new composite gondola cars and will be busy until after July 1 turning out this order at the rate of about four cars a day. The shops have built about all other types of cars but this is the first composite gondola for them.
H&R file photo 5-16-1955 Delivery of the new '400' railway business car of the Wabash president, was attended yasterday noon by, left to right: J.F. Nellis, superintendent of the Decatur Division, E.R. Buck, superintendent of motive power here, Arthur K Atkinson, Wabash president and C. A. Johnston, general manager. The new car was constructed in the Wabash Decatur shops.
H&R file photo 1-3-1960 Once the car is painted and stenciled with information required by the American Assn. of Railroads, it is ready for cross-country travel. The car has a 50 foot, 6 inch, inside length and has an eight foot door. the load capacity is 50 tons.
H&R file photo 12-19-1958 THis is the new streamlined dome car that the Wabash Railroad Co. has added to its 'City of St. Louis' train between St. Louis and Los Angeles. The car seats 36 persons on he lower level and 24 in the dome area.
H&R file photo 12-31-1952 A movie screen is visible at the far end of the new instruction car in this photo of the interior. The car will be used throughout the Wabash system for instruction of workers.
H&R file photo 12-31-1952 This is the new car, to be used by the Wabash Railroad for safety and freight claim prevention work, which will start its duties Monday at Brush Tower with instructions for workers in the area.
H&R file photo 5-28-1963 These tank cars on a Wabash Railroad track this morning would hold only about 50,000 gallons of the 85,000 gallons pouring into Lake Decatur daily from a broken sewer line. The break was discovered about 12 days ago.
H&R file photo 1-17-1964 One hundred of these new, center-flow, covered hopper cars, of 4,000 cubic foot capacity, have been delivered to the Wabash Railroad Co here by the American Car and Foundry Division, inc. of St. Louis. A. L. Veith, Wabash manager of motive power and equipment here, said the steel cars will be used to ship lightweight products such as malt, grain and sugar. The insides of the cars are now being lined at the car shops, Veith said.
H&R file photo 2-13-1956 A trailer named 'Piggy-back' was found hitching a ride on the Wabash 'Hot Shot' (New York-Acme Train) yesterday morning just east of the Decatur passenger depot. At present, local shippers cannot use the new method of 'piggy'back' which involves loading a truck trailer on a railroad flatcar, but the Wabash plans expanding operations to include Decatur.
H&R file photo 10-10-1960 The Wabash Railroad has purchased $1,600,000 worth of equipment for transporting automobiles, according to Railroad President Herman Pevler. The two and three-level racks can carry 15 regular autos or 15 compacts.
H&R file photo 4-16-1961 Spot car repair foreman, O.B. Brown (left), and W.O. Freischlag, superintendent car shops, inspecting the overhead acetylene and oxygen reels.
H&R file photo 4-16-1961 Permanent Whiting lift jacks are used to hoist cars for truck removel.
H&R file photo 4-16-1961 Another view of the trackmobile moving a freight car.
H&R file photo 4-16-1961 A general view of the Wabash's sopt car repair facility showing the jib crane and acetylene and oxygen reels.
H&R file photo 4-16-1961 Carmen W. G. Warner and H. W. Hawkins use the Whiting job crane for removing truck sides.
H&R file photo 4-16-1961 Nearby bins hold a wide variety of hand tools and necessary parts. These bins are maintained by D.H. Bowden who is sometimes called a 'material hustler.'
H&R file photo 7-29-1964 Roger L. Kaufman, Wabash Railroad safety engineer, rewinds an audio taped message from President Henry W. Large, which is played to audiences visiting the safety car lectures.
H&R file photo 9-3-1931 Car of helium gas
H&R file photo 9-13-1933 Wabash cars
H&R file photo 1-17-1964 The Wabash Railraod recently purchased 100 of these covered hopper cars similar to the type being recommended by the Department of Agriculture for grain transport.
H&R file photo 3-17-1961 A new flatcar, designed by the Wabash railroad and built in the Decatur shops, makes the loading and unloading of steel rods easy. One man using a lift can unload the car.
H&R file photos 2-16-1963 Wabash officials check vents of new livestock car.
H&R file photo 11-10-29 Wabash ice plant
