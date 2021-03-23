Glancing Back for March 23

100 years ago,
March 23, 1921
MATTOON — The Brooks-Schenz Optical Company, composed of Mr. Leslie E. Brooks and Mr. John J. Schenz, have opened optical parlors in the second floor of the National Bank of Mattoon building. This is the first and only exclusive optical concern in Mattoon. The manufacture of lenses will be done right here in Mattoon, giving prompt service to the patron, and insuring the money derived from such industry will be spent in Mattoon. Mr. Brooks was with the Wyatt-DeMoure Optical Co. of Peoria for a number of years. Mr. Schenz has spent 11 years in the business... MATTOON — The Mattoon Lodge of Elks, at the close of an enthusiastic address yesterday evening delivered by the Rev. Harry W. Jones of East Northfield, Mass., past chaplain of the New York State Association of Elks, voted unanimously to adopt five children of Armenia and in this way contribute toward the relief of the stricken people of that country. This contribution will total $300 for a year, the support of one child in Armenia costing about $60 a year. The Charleston lodge took similar action at a meeting on Monday night at which the Rev. Jones spoke.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Two Mattoon police officers have shaved their mustaches in the wake of a "strong hint" from Mayor Morgan Phipps that he didn't like mustaches on local policemen. Last Friday morning, the mayor dropped the hint at the police squad room on his way to City Hall. Sources say that one of three policemen who had mustaches shaved his off almost immediately. Another shaved his off by the weekend. The other still has a mustache. Police on several shifts were joking about whether Phipps was against mustaches because he is unable to grow one. The mayor is partially bald... MATTOON — Children in Mrs. Delmar Carlyle's second grade class at Cooks Mill School combined studies and pleasure during the recent Apollo 14 moon flight. Knowing someone on the recovery ship, USS New Orleans, afforded the children the opportunity to gain knowledge in letter writing, vocabulary, science and geography by exchanging letters during the moon flight. Col. Robert Dawson, Mrs. Carlyle's son-in-law, was head of the medical team aboard the recovery ship. He mailed three letters to the class in response to those received.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Even though the last two celestial comets turned out to be visual duds, this month's Hyakutake has turned out to be quite a sight. It is impressive, even with the unaided eye. And it is easy to find in the sky. The Hyakutake comet's head is about 40 times larger than Earth. It will be closest to Earth on March 25 and is about as bright as a quarter moon. This particular comet is not expected to return to the sky for people in this area to see until between 10,000 and 20,000 years from now... CHARLESTON — Betty Boyer, publisher of the Times-Courier, is retiring after more than 30 years in the newspaper business. "Mrs. B," as most employees refer to her, worked for the Charleston Courier-News in the 1960s. She founded the Coles County Daily Times as a six days a week morning newspaper in December 1966. Two years later, she purchased the Courier and published both for a year. She combined the papers and published a morning newspaper as the Times-Courier, starting in 1969. The Times-Courier and the Mattoon Journal Gazette both were sold to Howard Publications in 1972. "Mrs. B" continued to serve as publisher and William B. Hamel has continued to serve as Journal Gazette publisher.