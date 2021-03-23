Glancing Back for March 23

MATTOON — Even though the last two celestial comets turned out to be visual duds, this month's Hyakutake has turned out to be quite a sight. It is impressive, even with the unaided eye. And it is easy to find in the sky. The Hyakutake comet's head is about 40 times larger than Earth. It will be closest to Earth on March 25 and is about as bright as a quarter moon. This particular comet is not expected to return to the sky for people in this area to see until between 10,000 and 20,000 years from now... CHARLESTON — Betty Boyer, publisher of the Times-Courier, is retiring after more than 30 years in the newspaper business. "Mrs. B," as most employees refer to her, worked for the Charleston Courier-News in the 1960s. She founded the Coles County Daily Times as a six days a week morning newspaper in December 1966. Two years later, she purchased the Courier and published both for a year. She combined the papers and published a morning newspaper as the Times-Courier, starting in 1969. The Times-Courier and the Mattoon Journal Gazette both were sold to Howard Publications in 1972. "Mrs. B" continued to serve as publisher and William B. Hamel has continued to serve as Journal Gazette publisher.