Glancing Back for March 24: Pranksters move showroom furniture to roof of Mattoon business

100 years ago,

March 24, 1922

CHARLESTON – A six-town baseball league is proposed by Johnny Roberts of Paris, who was in Charleston yesterday to discuss the proposed league. Mr. Roberts’ plans include Paris, Charleston, Casey, Marshall and Effingham, with these five towns to vote on the sixth town to become a member. It is proposed to bring in Mattoon as the ideal city for the sixth member of the league. It was pointed out that this league would be composed of hometown players, excepting the pitchers. Expenses would be light compared to those of independent teams and the chase for the league pennant would excite such interest that record-breaking attendance would result… MATTOON – Intruders, evidently bent more on mischief than theft, broke into the second-hand store of Ezra Wallisa, 617 Moultrie Ave., last night while he was up town on business. Upon returning to his store, Wallisa found a number of pieces of furniture and other items missing and a note in their place, saying: “Wally, Wally, now don’t you cry; You will get your tables down by and by.” Tables and other items from the store were on top of the store’s roof. Wallisa dismissed the matter with a shrug, saying someone evidently was mistaken in the dates and supposed it was April 1… ARCOLA – Tuesday morning Mrs. Ralph Carpenter went into her chicken house to look after the chickens but left in a hurry when she discovered a number of rats huddled into one corner. She called her husband who brought a shotgun and fired into the bunch, killing 22 rats with the first shot. The rats had been chased out of their holes by the recent heavy rains which had flooded the ground around the chicken house.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – A new concept in ambulance service has come to Mattoon, according to Bill Mathias, president of Mattoon Air-Ground Ambulance Service, which opened an office at 1900 Prairie this week. Mathias said the Air-Ground service is “like taking a small emergency room” to the patients transported. Changing state and federal standards for ambulances and the people who staff them are driving some traditional funeral home ambulance services out of business. Approximately 10 people will be employed by the new ambulance service… MATTOON – Awards were presented by the Mattoon Jaycees last night to Melvin C. Lockard, Robert L. O’Dell, David Daily and Edward Dowling. The Distinguished Service Award was presented to Lockard, chairman of the recent Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center building fund drive. The Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer Award went to O’Dell, detective with the Mattoon Police Department who has 5 ½ years of the force. Daily received the Outstanding Young Farmer Award. He farms 1,700 acres with his brother, Joe, and also owns Lerna Grain Co. Dowling, a counselor of adults at the Mattoon Area Adult Education Center, was named Outstanding Young Educator.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Callers to Coles County’s new 911 system might think it’s a simple process for the person who answers to pick up the phone and then contact the agency tasked with responding to the emergency. Actually, however, it takes nearly $1 million in equipment at the 911 Center to efficiently route 911 calls and perform other tasks, 911 Director Jack Abrams said. He called the equipment “sophisticated and complicated.” Equipment that processes the calls, with a duplicate at the Coles County Sheriff’s Department for backup, costs about $100,000, Abrams said… CHARLESTON – The Michael and Michelle Berlin family were joined by Habitat for Humanity volunteers yesterday in breaking ground on the newest Habitat home in Coles County. The Berlins and their two children will occupy the home at 312 Seventh St. It will be the seventh Habitat home in the county and the third in Charleston. Construction on the home should begin in mid-April and be completed in the fall… MATTOON – The Mattoon chapter of the American Red Cross celebrated 80 years of service to the community and thanked their volunteers and supporters with an open house yesterday. The chapter began in 1917 when the United States entered World War I. Mattoon’s chapter collected food and clothes for soldiers and refugees in Europe. One Red Cross volunteer who has been there since the beginning is Ruth Easton, 98, who recently was honored for her 80 years of service to the organization. She even remembers the first Red Cross blood drive in the community in 1951.

