Glancing Back for March 24

100 years ago,
March 24, 1921
SULLIVAN — The mystery of the disappearance of $262,000 from the Merchants and Farmers Bank of Sullivan is as deep as ever, according to news accounts. The money is gone, but how it was covered up is not known. Bank Examiner Wier said he had been in more than 100 bank examinations where there was trouble and this was the first time he had ever been unable to uncover the hole or method of taking the money. Bank directors met with a Decatur attorney and retained him Monday night. It is stated by one of the directors that the examination of the bank now taking place by state officials will not show how the money got away or who got away with it... MATTOON — The body of Army Cpl. Walter E. Drummond, who was killed in the battle of the Meuse in November 1918, just before the signing of the armistice, is to be brought back to Illinois for burial. The body, which was interred on the field of battle, arrived in New Jersey yesterday. Burial is to be made in the cemetery at Janesville after a brief funeral service. Cpl. Drummond, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Drummond of Gays, was a member of the Moultrie County unit, Company K, 28th Infantry, First Division. He was 24 when killed. One brother, C.B. Drummond, now living in Iowa, also was in the battle of Meuse. However, he was not aware that his brother was in the same battle and did not learn until later that his brother had been killed... SHELBYVILLE — Ruth Marie Perryman, born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Perryman in Shelbyville yesterday, bears the distinction of having 11 living grandparents. She has two grandmothers, one grandfather, four great-grandmothers, three great-grandfathers and one great-great-grandmother.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — The Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning will hold a public hearing on April 12 to determine if a conditional use permit allowing development of the proposed Westgate Shopping Center on Lincoln Avenue should be granted. Representatives of John J. Waits Associates of Chicago, developers of the project, told the board the shopping center is expected to draw an annual income of $8 million to $12 million a year. The shopping center is expected to contain 15 to 20 stores and be anchored by a W.T. Grant department store... SULLIVAN — Van Johnson will play the starring role of a gourmet in the comedy "There's a Girl in My Soup" at the Little Theatre in Sullivan May 11-23. The play has been successful on Broadway and has been running for more than five years in London. The movie version co-stars Goldie Hawn and Peter Sellers. As one of Hollywood's Top 10 box office stars, Johnson has appeared in "Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo," "The Caine Mutiny," "The Last Time I saw Paris" and "Divorce — American Style." He also has starred in "The Music Man" and "Bye Bye Birdie."
25 years ago, 1996
Sunday. No paper.