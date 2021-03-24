Glancing Back for March 24

SULLIVAN — The mystery of the disappearance of $262,000 from the Merchants and Farmers Bank of Sullivan is as deep as ever, according to news accounts. The money is gone, but how it was covered up is not known. Bank Examiner Wier said he had been in more than 100 bank examinations where there was trouble and this was the first time he had ever been unable to uncover the hole or method of taking the money. Bank directors met with a Decatur attorney and retained him Monday night. It is stated by one of the directors that the examination of the bank now taking place by state officials will not show how the money got away or who got away with it... MATTOON — The body of Army Cpl. Walter E. Drummond, who was killed in the battle of the Meuse in November 1918, just before the signing of the armistice, is to be brought back to Illinois for burial. The body, which was interred on the field of battle, arrived in New Jersey yesterday. Burial is to be made in the cemetery at Janesville after a brief funeral service. Cpl. Drummond, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Drummond of Gays, was a member of the Moultrie County unit, Company K, 28th Infantry, First Division. He was 24 when killed. One brother, C.B. Drummond, now living in Iowa, also was in the battle of Meuse. However, he was not aware that his brother was in the same battle and did not learn until later that his brother had been killed... SHELBYVILLE — Ruth Marie Perryman, born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Perryman in Shelbyville yesterday, bears the distinction of having 11 living grandparents. She has two grandmothers, one grandfather, four great-grandmothers, three great-grandfathers and one great-great-grandmother.