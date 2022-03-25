Glancing Back for March 25: Mattoon Lions Club announces 'city beautiful plan'

100 years ago,

March 25, 1922

CHARLESTON – The Charleston City Council last night voted to authorize a referendum at the April 18 election on the question of abolishing the Charleston City Court. The question will now go before the voters at the regular city election. Should the voters wish to discontinue the city court, established here 12 years ago, it will be necessary for the question to be carried by a two-thirds majority… MATTOON – The Mattoon den of the International Association of Lions Clubs was host to the Mattoon school board, the teachers and the president of the Mothers’ Association of each of the public schools at a dinner Thursday night. G.M. O’Rourke of the Mattoon Lions announced to the assembled that the first civic improvement decided on by the club was the “city beautiful plan.” The plan is to appeal to men, women and children of the city to enter a contest of beautifying through trees, shrubbery and similar means, the “eyesores of the city.” According to plans outlined by the Lions Club, there are to be two classes of competition, one for those who do their own work of improving, and the other for those who hire the work done. There will be four cash prizes for those who do their own work, ranging from $2 for fourth place to $10 for first. For those who pay for work done, the prizes will be honorary certificates.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Maureen Kujawski was crowned queen of the 1972 ROTC Ball last night. Placing the crown was her sister, Marge Kujawski, who was the 1970 queen. The queen’s court and their escorts were Denise Fedrigon, sophomore attendant, and Cadet Lt. Craig Collins; Beverly Moore, senior attendant, and Cadet Dorwin Sanders; Karen Brown, senior attendant, and Cadet S. Sgt. Mike Thornton. Flower girl was Carla Lewis and crown bearer was Doug Smith. Marge Kujawski was escorted by Bob Bridwell… MATTOON – Coles County State’s Attorney L. Stanton Dotson said today he is not considering attempting to get on the ballot for state’s attorney on the November ballot. An unofficial tabulation yesterday revealed that Dotson, the Republican candidate, tied for the highest number of write-in votes for state’s attorney in Democratic voting. The official canvass showed that Mattoon attorney John J. McCarthy Jr. received 27 votes. Dotson’s write-in votes were not tabulated in the official canvass, but an unofficial count showed he also received 27 write-in votes. It is not certain if it would be legally possible for Dotson to be on both ballots in November. Dotson is the Republican nominee for the office… MATTOON – Gary Smith and Angela Jemsek were named Mr. and Miss Central during the annual spring dance at Central Junior High School last night. The couple’s court was made up of Donica Matthews, Cara Wilson, Polly Greathouse, Chris Hartbank, Brad Stabler, Phil Richardson, Fred Hartbank and Curt Hamilton.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Union workers at Blaw-Knox Construction Equipment Co. narrowly approved a new three-year contract at a sometimes tense meeting on Sunday. The 166-142 vote is the closest ever for a contract at Blaw-Knox. A strike likely would have resulted if the contract had been rejected. The contract includes wage increases of 4 percent the first year, 3½ percent the second year and 3 percent the third year for members of United Auto Workers Local 916 … CHARLESTON – Two Charleston businesses have recently gone “international.” Terry Roy’s Custom Golf Bag Outfitters and What’s Cookin’s Strawberry Bread recently qualified for the Midwest Technical Associates’ Startup Web Business Incubator and are now doing business on the Internet. The Startup Web Business Incubator helps small businesses get started selling their products on the World Wide Web. Steve Harrison of Charleston is behind the web business incubator for small businesses.

