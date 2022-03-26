Glancing Back for March 26: Lincolnland Visiting Nurses considering rebuilding options following fire

MATTOON – Lincolnland Visiting Nurses Association is looking at its rebuilding options as it makes preparations to remove what remains of its fire-ravaged corporate office. The former corporate office, 75 Professional Plaza, was destroyed by fire in December. Estimated loss was between $1.3 million and $1.6 million, according to Kim Spencer, Lincolnland vice president of communications. The corporate office and its 55 employees are now temporarily working at 100 Professional Plaza. The board of directors’ building committee has hired TQ Demolition and Excavating to remove the destroyed building. Once that is done and the building’s foundation is examined the board can determine if rebuilding on the same site is feasible… CHARLESTON – An account has been established at Boatmen’s Bank to help a Charleston family whose home was destroyed by fire Sunday evening. The fire that started in a bedroom of the home of Frank and Carla Leo, 511 N. 11th St., is still under investigation by the Charleston Fire Department. No one was injured but the home suffered about $10,000 worth of damage but the family lost nearly all their possessions. Household items, clothes and other donations are needed. Cash donations may be put in an account at Boatmen’s Bank. The Red Cross arranged for three nights’ stay in a motel. That time ends today and the family is looking for a home to rent… CHARLESTON – A search committee to hire a new provost and vice president for academic affairs at Eastern Illinois University will be chaired by Jill Nilsen. EIU President David Jorns named Nilsen to lead the committee. Nilsen serves as special assistant to the president and director of planning and public affairs at EIU. Long-time faculty member Terry Weidner was named interim provost and vice president for academic affairs after the retirement of Barbara Hill in 1995. Weidner plans to retire in December 1998.