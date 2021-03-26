Glancing Back for March 26

TUSCOLA — In Douglas County Circuit Court this week, Dr. E.S. Allen of Arcola was awarded $400 in his damage suit against Al Brown and his son, Leland Brown. Dr. Allen sued because of the assault made upon him by Leland while his father stood by and made no effort to keep his son from making the attack. Leland testified he struck Dr. Allen, was glad he did it and would like to do it again. The Browns also live in Arcola... CHICAGO — Scandal rocked the baseball world anew today with the revelation of fresh charges of the 1919 World's Series sensation when Cook County State's Attorney Crowe disclosed a new story upon which indictments were voted by the grand jury against 18 ballplayers and alleged gamblers. Eddie Cicotte, Joe Jackson, Claude Williams, "Buck" Weaver, Oscar Felsch, Fred McMullen and Charles Risberg of the Chicago White Sox, against whom previous indictments were dismissed, were re-indicted.

MATTOON — The major new hospital planned for this area will be named after Abraham Lincoln's stepmother, it was announced last night. The hospital, which will be located somewhere between Mattoon and Charleston, will be named the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The announcement was made at a meeting of the Charleston-Mattoon Area Medical Planning Council. William Hurlburt, administrator of Mattoon Memorial Hospital, said the name was chosen from a list of 50 suggestions. Sarah Bush Johnston was a widow when she married Abraham Lincoln's father. Thomas Lincoln, a widower, in 1819. By 1831, Thomas and Sarah moved to Coles County. Both are buried at Shiloh Cemetery, near Lincoln Log Cabin State Park... GAYS — The appointment of Mrs. Blanche S. Sutton as postmaster at Gays was announced today by William Sandberg, director of the Chicago Postal Region. Before her appointment, Mrs. Sutton, who has four years of postal service, was acting postmaster. Mrs. Sutton, widow of Otis Sutton. She has a son, Randall, serving with the military in Korea. She is a member of the Gays Women's Club, Moultrie County Homemakers Extension and Gays Christian Church.