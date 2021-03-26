Glancing Back for March 26

100 years ago,
March 26, 1921
TUSCOLA — In Douglas County Circuit Court this week, Dr. E.S. Allen of Arcola was awarded $400 in his damage suit against Al Brown and his son, Leland Brown. Dr. Allen sued because of the assault made upon him by Leland while his father stood by and made no effort to keep his son from making the attack. Leland testified he struck Dr. Allen, was glad he did it and would like to do it again. The Browns also live in Arcola... CHICAGO — Scandal rocked the baseball world anew today with the revelation of fresh charges of the 1919 World's Series sensation when Cook County State's Attorney Crowe disclosed a new story upon which indictments were voted by the grand jury against 18 ballplayers and alleged gamblers. Eddie Cicotte, Joe Jackson, Claude Williams, "Buck" Weaver, Oscar Felsch, Fred McMullen and Charles Risberg of the Chicago White Sox, against whom previous indictments were dismissed, were re-indicted.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The major new hospital planned for this area will be named after Abraham Lincoln's stepmother, it was announced last night. The hospital, which will be located somewhere between Mattoon and Charleston, will be named the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The announcement was made at a meeting of the Charleston-Mattoon Area Medical Planning Council. William Hurlburt, administrator of Mattoon Memorial Hospital, said the name was chosen from a list of 50 suggestions. Sarah Bush Johnston was a widow when she married Abraham Lincoln's father. Thomas Lincoln, a widower, in 1819. By 1831, Thomas and Sarah moved to Coles County. Both are buried at Shiloh Cemetery, near Lincoln Log Cabin State Park... GAYS — The appointment of Mrs. Blanche S. Sutton as postmaster at Gays was announced today by William Sandberg, director of the Chicago Postal Region. Before her appointment, Mrs. Sutton, who has four years of postal service, was acting postmaster. Mrs. Sutton, widow of Otis Sutton. She has a son, Randall, serving with the military in Korea. She is a member of the Gays Women's Club, Moultrie County Homemakers Extension and Gays Christian Church.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Three women were recognized for their efforts at leadership in their professions and community by the Eastern Illinois University Women's Studies Council last night. Winners of the Women of Achievement Awards were Hazel Watson of Charleston, Jacqueline Record of Mattoon and Mary Anne Hanner of Oakland. Watson, charter member of the Illinois Federation of Republican Women, was honored for her achievements in business and community involvement. Record, former Coles County treasurer and county board member, also was a charter member of the League of Women Voters. Hanner is an EIU associate professor of clinical services communications disorders and a past member of the Oakland school board... MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Hughes' eighth-place finish led Eastern Illinois University to 32nd place this weekend in the NCAA I Wrestling Championships. Hughes went 3-3 in the 158-pound weight class, earning All-American honors in his first season as a Panther wrestler. A junior, Hughes finished the season with a 41-11 record.