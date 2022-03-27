Glancing Back for March 27: Effort underway for road from Charleston to Albion

100 years ago,

March 27, 1922

CHARLESTON – Robert Mitchell of Charleston has received a letter from a banker friend in Olney stating men in that community are interested in securing federal aid for a proposed highway that would run south from Charleston through Greenup, Newton, Olney and then to Albion, the county seat of Edwards County. A meeting of representatives from the various towns is planned in Newton. A federal law approved last year appropriated $75 million for the fiscal year that ends June 30. This new proposed route would connect up admirably with the U of I Trail that is from Charleston north to Urbana… TUSCOLA – A Tuscola man has equipped his new Buick coupe with a wireless radio set for receiving messages and he can now be in communication with his office at any time when driving on the roads or when visiting any city near Tuscola. James L. Bush has placed the outfit in a small compartment in back of the driver’s seat and copper wires forming an antennae are stretched just underneath the roof of the coupe. Mr. and Mrs. Bush drove to Chicago last Sunday for a few days’ stay and gave the outfit a tryout and found that it worked satisfactorily.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – A 67-year-old Mattoon woman was pronounced dead on arrival at 6:45 p.m. yesterday at Mattoon Memorial Hospital after a car-pedestrian accident at the intersection of 13th and Broadway. Lillian L. Boyle, 67, was struck by an auto driven by a 20-year-old Mattoon man. The accident occurred at 6:35 p.m. The driver was ticketed for failure to yield to a pedestrian and illegal transportation of liquor. Miss Boyle is survived by three nephews. Her death is the third traffic fatality in Coles County this year… CHARLESTON – “Rover” had better stay home in Charleston or he may find himself in the dog house run by the city. Charleston police issued an announcement that all dogs running loose in the city will be captured, if possible, or else shot with a tranquilizer gun. Police Chief Tom Larson said that captured dogs will be held in the city dog pound for several days and then destroyed if they are not reclaimed by their owners… CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois University placed in 12 of 35 individual events to win the gymnastic championship of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in a tournament held at Lantz Gym Saturday. EIU won with 149.75 points to 142.45 for second-place Northwest Louisiana, which was seeking a seventh straight national championship. EIU coach John Schaefer was named NAIA gymnastics Coach of the Year. Panther standout Keith Fuerst won his third straight still rings national championship. EIU’s Tom Beusch was first in vault and second in floor exercise.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Four of five challengers have won seats on the Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative Board of Directors. Following a two-week voting period, more than 2,000 votes were counted yesterday, and the results ousted four of the five board members up for re-election. The newly elected board members include Dean Robison in District 3, Joe Bicknell in District 2, Mark Degler in District 4 and Daniel Watson in District 6. The lone incumbent to be re-elected was Jeff Hudson in District 5. The election would seem to put a cap on what has been a controversial six-month period which included the co-op suing one board member and a campaign during which the challengers refused to attend two forums with the incumbents… MARTINSVILLE – Coordinators of the North Fork-Embarras River watershed celebrated its quarter-million dollar grant and outlined a four-year watershed protection program Tuesday. The 353-square mile watershed includes portions of six counties – Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Crawford, Edgar and Jasper – covering an area about 42 miles long and 13 miles wide. The purpose of the watershed is to hold water until it has a chance to settle back into fields instead of running into streams. The $276,000 grant from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will pay for 60 percent of the project. The remaining $184,000 will be paid by the North Fork Conservancy District.

