Glancing Back for March 27

MATTOON — Virgil H. Judge, Lake Land College president, said the new campus on South U.S. Route 45, accommodates approximately 600 students an hour and that about 1,500 students are in and out of the buildings on a normal school day. Judge, speaking to the Mattoon Lions Club Thursday, said the campus has plenty of parking space and that "it looks like" the ratio of cars to students is about one-to-one. He indicated that, thus far, there appear to be no problems arising from students lacking transportation to and from the new facilities. Projects still needing to be completed at Lake Land, Judge said, were blacktop the north parking lot, complete the buildings, grading and landscaping of the grounds and build a second lake... MATTOON — The retirement of A.D. Williams as an official of the Central National Bank of Mattoon was announced today by James Singer, bank president. Williams had been with the bank for more than 46 years. He served as bank president from 1953 to 1970. He retired in 1970 as president, retaining the position of chairman of the board until January this year. Williams was born in Mattoon in 1905. When he began working for the bank in 1924, the then-Central Illinois Trust and Savings Bank had deposits of $990,000. The bank's deposits now total more than $15 million.