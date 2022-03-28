Glancing Back for March 28: Charleston teens rescue 2 kids, 3 dogs from fire

100 years ago,

March 28, 1922

MATTOON – M.L. Engler of the University of Illinois has returned to Urbana after meeting with C.L. James, Mattoon waterworks superintendent, discussing modification of the dam at Paradise Lake. Instead of filling up the old spillway, Mr. Engler has proposed raising the spillway three feet and extending it 100 feet, giving the spillway a length of 350 feet. This was decided upon after recent heavy rains to guard against flooding. At the time the lake was at its highest, it looked as though the spillway would be washed away due to its short length. In order to guard against a similar condition, the changes will be made… MATTOON – At the regular meeting today, members of the Mattoon Rotary Club learned that the president of the University of Illinois will be a future guest speaker. The club also discussed two community projects. David Kinley, president of the state university, has accepted an invitation to speak to the Mattoon club at a future date. The exact date has not been set. Members also discussed helping boys who get in meshes with the law. Club Secretary Evans deplored the sending of boys to the state reform school, which he called a “breeding place for criminals.” A committee was appointed to look after such cases. Mr. Evans also brought to the club the idea of getting behind a movement to build a public swimming pool. A committee was appointed to investigate the subject.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Committee chairmen have been named for the campaign to gain passage of the $1.6 million bond referendum for sewer upgrades. The announcement was made by Eugene Hogan, general chairman of the citizens’ committee seeking support for the referendum, and Tim Helton, chairman of a “get out the vote” committee. Chairmen of the various committees include Lee Foreman, Gary Freeland, Fred Sell, Dave Stapleton, George Stone, Phil Weller, Dan Smith, Jim Bennett, Rev. Ernie Henson, O. Glenn Smith, Sam Owen, Gail Lumpkin, Joan Wykis, Wesley Payton, Bob Jones, Charles Womack and Gene M. Clark… DECATUR – Obed Henderson of Mattoon, past president of the Lincoln Trails Toastmaster Club of Mattoon, won the traveling trophy in area wide competition at Decatur this weekend. This is the second year Henderson has won the trophy. If he wins the area competition again next year the trophy will be his to keep. Henderson’s topic for the area competition was “Happiness Is.” He will compete in the divisional contest April 22 in Litchfield.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – State agriculture statistics confirm what many local farmers know — the 1996 season was not a bumper year in East-Central Illinois. For the first time in the past five years, the corn and soybean yields throughout the seven-county area averaged fewer bushels per acre than the state average. The average corn yield in the Charleston-Mattoon area’s seven counties last fall was 120.6 bushels an acre. Statewide, farmers harvested an average of 136 bushels an acre. Soybean yields in the seven counties averaged 38.35 bushels an acre, compared to the statewide average of 40.5 bushels. In the seven counties, corn yields ranged from a high of 141 bushels in Moultrie County to a low of 97 bushels an acre in Cumberland County. For beans, the high was 43.5 bushels in Douglas County with Shelby County the lowest at 32.5 bushels… CHARLESTON – Two teens and a neighbor helped save two children and three dogs from a fire Sunday. The home of Frank and Carla Leo on North 11th Street was destroyed in the blaze. Jimmy DeVoss, 15, and Jesse Moore, 13, were watching the Leos’ two small children when they noticed flames in the bathroom. Moore ran next door to his grandmother’s house where her stepson, Steve Strong, also was. Strong and the two teens got the two children, ages 5 and 8, along with the dogs, out of the house safely. DeVoss ran back in the house to call the fire department.

