Glancing Back for March 28

100 years ago,
March 28, 1921
MATTOON — Easter was a bad day for new hats and spring suits. for it was rainy Saturday with heavier showers in the forenoon and a regular drizzle throughout the afternoon. Easter was the earliest this year that it can come and the weather had its effect on church service attendance, reducing it materially. There was an unusual demand for eggs on Saturday. On Friday the retailers of eggs had large stocks on hand and buying was light. Some sold for 18 cents a dozen. On Saturday the demand was brisker, and late in the afternoon those who had talked about unloading were in the market trying to get more eggs... NEOGA — Experiments show that most of the soil of the apple growing regions of southern Illinois will profit by the addition of nitrogen in some form or another, it is announced by Dean Davenport of the state agricultural college and experiment station. Experiments over five years conducted by the University of Illinois in a large orchard at Neoga showed an increased fruit production of 27 barrels per year. Experiments seem to indicate that full-sized bearing apple trees need from five to 25 pounds of nitrogen per year, depending on the size of the crop. As roots of the trees extend approximately equal to the width of the branches, fertilizer should be broadcast over the entire area of ground covered by the spread of the branches.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — The robbery at the branch of the Central National Bank Tuesday was the first in Mattoon since April 1983. A lone gunman wearing a dark, full-face ski mask robbed the bank west of the Cross County Mall and then drove off east on Illinois Route 16, witnesses said. The last armed robbery of a Mattoon bank was in April 1983 at the Heartland Federal Savings and Loan on Charleston Avenue. But this is at least the third bank robbery within 50 miles of Mattoon in recent months... MATTOON — Firefighters in Mattoon this weekend will be promoting a soft drink line that benefits the local firefighters association. A semi-trailer with 2,000 cases of soda pop will be in the Walmart parking lot and firefighters will serve hot dogs and potato chips both days. The drinks are "Dr. Rescue, featuring a cola, diet cola, citrus, diet citrus and root beer. An Indiana company began selling the firefighter drinks for firefighters there and is expanding the product... LERNA — Just in time for the new season, repair and remodeling projects at the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site are nearly complete. Work over the winter to the Stephen Sargent farm house and the Thomas Lincoln cabin was not only for needed repairs but also to make some aspects of the site more historically accurate, according to Tom Vance, site superintendent.