Glancing Back for March 28

MATTOON — Easter was a bad day for new hats and spring suits. for it was rainy Saturday with heavier showers in the forenoon and a regular drizzle throughout the afternoon. Easter was the earliest this year that it can come and the weather had its effect on church service attendance, reducing it materially. There was an unusual demand for eggs on Saturday. On Friday the retailers of eggs had large stocks on hand and buying was light. Some sold for 18 cents a dozen. On Saturday the demand was brisker, and late in the afternoon those who had talked about unloading were in the market trying to get more eggs... NEOGA — Experiments show that most of the soil of the apple growing regions of southern Illinois will profit by the addition of nitrogen in some form or another, it is announced by Dean Davenport of the state agricultural college and experiment station. Experiments over five years conducted by the University of Illinois in a large orchard at Neoga showed an increased fruit production of 27 barrels per year. Experiments seem to indicate that full-sized bearing apple trees need from five to 25 pounds of nitrogen per year, depending on the size of the crop. As roots of the trees extend approximately equal to the width of the branches, fertilizer should be broadcast over the entire area of ground covered by the spread of the branches.