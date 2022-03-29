Glancing Back for March 29: Mattoon man wins Daytona Formula 500 Grand Prix

100 years ago,

March 29, 1922

MATTOON – Installation of the contract system of handling freight at the Big Four Railroad freight offices here in Mattoon has not been without friction apparently. Immediately after the Hecker Co. of Cleveland, Ohio, took over freight handling, Len J. Phelan was named to continue as foreman in the new operation. However, Mr. Phelan resigned his position one day after the Hecker Co. took up the work. Edward Goodell, a member of the freight handling force, was appointed to replace Mr. Phelan. A few days later, Mr. Goodell dismissed three of the freight handling crew on the ground, he said, the men could not perform at the speed set by the company for handling freight. The dismissed men had been with the Big Four for five, 13 and 26 years… MATTOON – Miss Jeanette Rankin, former congresswoman from Montana, is to be in Mattoon about three hours tomorrow afternoon during a wait between trains. A committee of women will meet Miss Rankin at the station and entertain her during her short stay. Miss Rankin is making a tour of Illinois, speaking to Republican women’s organizations. Mattoon is in the process of organizing such a women’s organization.

50 years ago, 1972

SHELBYVILLE – Seepage near the east end of the $57 million Lake Shelbyville dam has caused cracks and settlement along the edge of the roadway on top of the dam. Col. Guy E. Jester, district engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in St. Louis, said an Ohio company is placing stones on the lakeside of the dam to prevent further seepage. The dam is not endangered, Jester said. He said repair work should be completed in early April at which time the water level will be raised for the coming recreational season. Repair work at the dam began in December… CHARLESTON – Residence hall students at Eastern Illinois University have voted 1,732 to 212 to eliminate the linen service, effective next fall. The student vote means the university can save an estimated $58,000 in operating the service. A total of 3,600 students live in residence halls. University officials had proposed a locker-type pickup and delivery system that would cost $5 per quarter if it is installed. As a result of the vote, rates for the 14 campus residence halls will be raised $25 instead of $40, officials said. Donald Kluge, housing dean, said rent for those living in married student housing will be raised $5 a month starting next fall… STRASBURG – Air Force Major William E. Buesking of Strasburg has received the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism. A 19-year Air Force veteran who holds the rating of command pilot, Buesking braved intense enemy ground fire to deliver vitally needed supplies to Katurn Special Forces Camp in Vietnam. He recently completed a 12-month tour of duty at Cam Ranh Air Base. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Merle Buesking of Strasburg, he is a 1951 graduate of Strasburg High School, has a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and master’s from Syracuse University.

25 years ago, 1997

LERNA – The 13th annual Lincoln/Sargent Farm Dinner/Auction will be held in the Eastern Illinois University Union Grand Ballroom on April 5. Highlighting this year’s event is celebration of the $1.6 million allocated by the Illinois Legislature for construction of the multi-level Visitors Center at the Lincoln Log Cabin/Sargent Farm State Historic Site. An 1840s-style dinner, period entertainment and both a live and silent auction will be featured. Artwork to be auctioned include a summer scene by Paul Sargent, a watercolor by Awilda Rogers and watercolor of the Sargent Farm stables by Joyce Calloway. In addition, a Paul Sargent painting will be awarded as a door prize… MATTOON – Thirty years after his first try, Mattoon’s Greg Bonelli got his wish and took home the checkered flag at the Daytona Formula 500 Grand Prix. Racing motorcycles is not what most 49-year-olds do, but Bonelli has been interested since his teen-age days. He took first in what, he said some call “the World Series or Super Bowl of racing” in Daytona, Fla. He took the crown on a 1970 Yamaha 500cc over the 50-mile race around the 3.8-mile track. Mattoon Kawasaki and Yamaha is Bonelli’s sponsor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0