Glancing Back for March 29

MATTOON — The Mattoon Rotary Club was formally instituted yesterday evening, the formal ceremony being conducted by Fred Kelly of Decatur. A number of Rotarians also attended from Effingham, Champaign, Litchfield, Rock Island and Harrisburg. After a fine dinner served by the Ladies Society of the First Congregational Church, Mr. Kelly, president of the Decatur Rotary Club, presented to Judge John McNutt, president of the new Mattoon organization, the club's charter. Jack Fisher of Rock Island, state Rotary governor, encouraged local Rotarians to get behind educational work and impressed his listeners with the idea that "He Profits Most Who Serves the Best." The new club has 25 members. All were present, except one who had an attack of the mumps... NEOGA — Because of a slump in the apple market and lowering prices in other products of the R.A. Watson Co., it became necessary to effect a cut in wages, beginning yesterday morning. This affects about 30 day laborers at the plant, as well as workers at other divisions of the company. The men will get 25 cents an hour, instead of 35 cents, and will continue on a 10-hour schedule each day. Pay rose from $2 a day in spring 1918 to $2.50 a day that fall. The past two years all day laborers received $3.50 a day.