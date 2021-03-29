Glancing Back for March 29

100 years ago,
March 29, 1921
MATTOON — The Mattoon Rotary Club was formally instituted yesterday evening, the formal ceremony being conducted by Fred Kelly of Decatur. A number of Rotarians also attended from Effingham, Champaign, Litchfield, Rock Island and Harrisburg. After a fine dinner served by the Ladies Society of the First Congregational Church, Mr. Kelly, president of the Decatur Rotary Club, presented to Judge John McNutt, president of the new Mattoon organization, the club's charter. Jack Fisher of Rock Island, state Rotary governor, encouraged local Rotarians to get behind educational work and impressed his listeners with the idea that "He Profits Most Who Serves the Best." The new club has 25 members. All were present, except one who had an attack of the mumps... NEOGA — Because of a slump in the apple market and lowering prices in other products of the R.A. Watson Co., it became necessary to effect a cut in wages, beginning yesterday morning. This affects about 30 day laborers at the plant, as well as workers at other divisions of the company. The men will get 25 cents an hour, instead of 35 cents, and will continue on a 10-hour schedule each day. Pay rose from $2 a day in spring 1918 to $2.50 a day that fall. The past two years all day laborers received $3.50 a day.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Apparently, only four passenger trains a day will travel through Mattoon beginning May 1 when the National Railroad Passenger Corp. (Railpax) begins operations. The Illinois Central Railroad announced today that on May 1 all IC intercity passenger train service will be discontinued. Twelve trains that currently come through Mattoon will be discontinued, including some runs of the City of New Orleans, the Panama Limited, the Illini, the Mid-American, the Shawnee and the City of Miami. Under the Railpax plan, two trains that serve Mattoon are scheduled to continue serving Mattoon. Those are one daily train each way between Chicago and New Orleans and one train each direction between Chicago and Carbondale... MATTOON — The percent of the workforce in the Coles County area which was unemployed increased sharply from 5.7 in December to 7.8 in February — an eight-year high. Unemployment in the Mattoon-Charleston area jumped by 525 — 1,375 to 1,900 — as seasonal layoffs in construction and trades coincided with cuts in various manufacturers.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Trailmobile and union negotiators met face to face for only 10 minutes yesterday, but the company did put a new offer on the table. However, union leaders say that far from making any progress, the proposal made the situation worse. The company's latest proposal, union President Gary Collins said, does not include any new money, whether in a bonus plan or a straight pay raise. In addition, the company proposed that 15 job classifications be eliminated — a proposition Collins said was basically a pay cut of five cents to a dollar an hour... CARBONDALE — A Sullivan native has been named Alumna of the Year by Southern Illinois University's School of Journalism. Kathleen J. Best was honored yesterday at the university's Journalism Week Banquet. Best is a political correspondent for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in the newspaper's bureau in Washington. She covers national politics, paying particular attention to the Illinois congressional delegation. Journalism runs in the family as her mother Marion, brother R.R. and her father, the late Bob Best, have owned and operated the Sullivan News-Progress for many years.