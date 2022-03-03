Glancing Back for March 3: Carelessness, lack of maintenance leaders cause of Mattoon fires

100 years ago,

March 3, 1922

CHARLESTON - The taxpayers of Coles County will be required to dig up a total sum of $1,060,031 to settle for the privilege of owning taxable property and for which taxes have been extended for 1921 on the township books of Coles County. The valuation of property in Coles County reaches $35,994,948, as against $39,388,844 valuation in 1920. The work of extending the taxes, a tedious and laborious task, has been completed by County Clerk Elmer Elston, and the books have been given over to County Collector Childress, where they are being verified before the call goes out to pay your taxesﾅ CHARLESTON - The opening games yesterday evening of the district basketball tournament were played to a record-breaking crowd, the Eastern Illinois State Teachers College gymnasium being taxed to accommodate the crowd. The opening night scores included Charleston Normal High 24, Mattoon 9; Strasburg 27, Ashmore 21; Hume 41, Hindsboro 7; and Charleston 27, Windsor 11. More than 100 rooters who accompanied the Mattoon team to the tournament yelled and pleaded in vain for the Mattoon boys to come from behind and win. ... NEW YORK - Enthusiasm over the wireless telephone is spreading across the nation. From a fad and a toy, the radio receiving set has become one of convenience. Radio broadcasting stations are now operating in 35 American cities. In Illinois, there is one radio station in Chicago, a Westinghouse station that has a complete daily program and concerts each evening. Missouri's radio station, located in Kansas City, is owned by Western Radio Company. It provides market reports and weather forecasts daily and concerts each evening.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON - It is possible that Mattoon's "sewer ban" could be lifted if the Illinois Pollution Control Board, as expected, approves an 18-month extension of the deadline for upgrading sewer systems in the state. David Currie, board chairman, said yesterday he expects will approve the statewide extension. At present, the deadline is July 1, 1972. Under the proposal, the deadline would be moved to Dec. 31, 1973. The City of Mattoon, whose sewer system does not meet state standards, recently filed a request that the ban be lifted. A pollution control board member recently said more than 75 percent of cities would not meet the July 1 deadline ... CHARLESTON - Mrs. Kathy Hummel of Charleston has been named 1972 Outstanding Young Educator by the Charleston Jaycees. The Jaycees also named Jerry Halsey of rural Charleston the Outstanding Young Farmer of the year. Mrs. Hummel, first grade teacher at Carl Sandburg Elementary School in Charleston, received her bachelor's and master's degrees at Indiana University. Halsey, a graduate of Charleston High School, has been farming for 12 years and currently farms 900 acres. A Coles County Farm Bureau member, Halsey also has served on the county 4-H committee and the Agricultural Extension Service Councilﾅ CHARLESTON - Gaylord Tull, executive director of Coles County Association for the Retarded, has resigned his position to accept a similar post in Nashville, Tenn. Tull came to CCAR in 1969 to begin development of a broad range of programs for the disabled. The agency now serves 115 people a day through its programs with a staff of 35 full-time and 15 part-time employees.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON - The target date has changed, but it will be sometime in April when Coles County's 911 system is in place, director Jack Abrams says. The 911 board announced in late October that the system would be on line by April 7. Now, Abrams said, the goal is to get things working "sometime" that month, but could couldn't name a specific date. The board wanted to begin on the first Monday of April (the 7th), but meeting Illinois Commerce Commission requirements and spending more time than expected on rural addressing slowed the process, he saidﾅ CHARLESTON - Carelessness and lack of maintenance seem to be the leading cause of fire in Charleston in 1996. Shorted electrical equipment, playing with matches and lack of home repairs led to 27 residential fires that caused $99,240 in damages last year. Two fires that year were caused by arson or suspected arson, Fire Chief Tom Watson said. But that was down from seven fires by arson in 1995.

