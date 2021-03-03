Glancing Back for March 3

MATTOON — Frank D. Feutz, district highway engineer of Paris, and Fred Tarrant, state highway maintenance engineer, are now making a survey of the Big Four Trail from Paris to Pana. They went over both the north and south routes between Charleston and Mattoon yesterday and expect to have the entire route covered by the end of the week. They found some differences of opinion on what is the most desirable route to enter Charleston from the east and to leave the city to go towards the west... MATTOON — At an enthusiastic meeting of those interested in having a baseball team for Mattoon this summer, it was decided that Cal Crum will manage the team. Mr. Crum, whose mother lives in Cooks Mill, has a wide experience in professional baseball. He began to pitch ball for Evansville in 1913 in the Western League. He also spent time in the Kitty League and with Toledo in the American Association and San Antonio of the Texas League. In 1917 he was called to the National League's Boston Braves but was sold to Indianapolis for the 1918-20 seasons.