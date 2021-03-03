Glancing Back for March 3

100 years ago,
March 3, 1921
MATTOON — Frank D. Feutz, district highway engineer of Paris, and Fred Tarrant, state highway maintenance engineer, are now making a survey of the Big Four Trail from Paris to Pana. They went over both the north and south routes between Charleston and Mattoon yesterday and expect to have the entire route covered by the end of the week. They found some differences of opinion on what is the most desirable route to enter Charleston from the east and to leave the city to go towards the west... MATTOON — At an enthusiastic meeting of those interested in having a baseball team for Mattoon this summer, it was decided that Cal Crum will manage the team. Mr. Crum, whose mother lives in Cooks Mill, has a wide experience in professional baseball. He began to pitch ball for Evansville in 1913 in the Western League. He also spent time in the Kitty League and with Toledo in the American Association and San Antonio of the Texas League. In 1917 he was called to the National League's Boston Braves but was sold to Indianapolis for the 1918-20 seasons.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Michael Howlett, state auditor and seeker of the Democratic nomination for governor, spoke to the Mattoon Rotary Club yesterday. Howlett called Mattoon Mayor Morgan Phipps "the second-best mayor in the state of Illinois." Howlett said he would like to call Phipps the best mayor, "but this is no time for me to have trouble with (Chicago Mayor Richard J.) Daley." Howlett seeks the support of the state Democratic Central Committee, headed by Daley, in Howlett's run for governor... CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Charles H. Percy today reintroduced a proposal that would authorize creation of the Lincoln Homestead National Recreation Area. Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Percy pointed out that Illinois is one of just five states that does not have a single National Park Service area within its borders. As proposed, the Lincoln Homestead National Recreation Area would add 10,500 acres to the soon-to-be-constructed Lincoln Lake on the Embarras River south of Charleston. The recreation area would include the Lincoln Log Cabin site and is close to the Moore Home and Shiloh Cemetery, both Lincoln sites, as well as the Lincoln-Douglas Debate site in Charleston. The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Adlai Stevenson, D-Illinois, and a similar bill has been introduced in the House by Rep. William Springer, R-Champaign.