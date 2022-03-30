Glancing Back for March 30: Eastern Illinois students assured their opinions won't affect financial aid

MATTOON – The Mattoon City Council last night completed a draft of a franchise agreement to be granted the Mattoon Clear Water Company. Provided it is accepted by the company and approved by voters at the April city elections. The proposed franchise is for 20 years, after the company had asked for a 30-year franchise. It was pointed out by the Mattoon Health Department that if water from the Paradise reservoir ran through the mains of the Clear Water Company, the city would be inviting an epidemic of disease. At the request of the health department it was required that drinking water be from deep bored wells that also are free from animal or vegetable matter… CHARLESTON – The auditing board of Charleston Township met yesterday to audit claims and fix the compensation of the highway commissioner for the coming year. The board made a reduction in the compensation of the highway commissioner by fixing his salary at $5 a day. The compensation has been $6 a day. The auditing board consists of Supervisor Albert C. Alexander, Clerk James Tolly, Perry W. Grove, Basil Baker, L.H. Linn, J.A. Colby and Edwin W. Davis… MATTOON – Miss Jeanette Rankin, former congresswoman from Montana, was a guest of members of the newly formed Mattoon Republican Women’s Club this afternoon. Miss Rankin arrived at 1:55 p.m. on the Illinois Central Railroad and taken to the Hotel Byers where she was presented to a number of the leading ladies of the club. Miss Rankin answered many questions put to her. Mrs. G.R. Capen is president of the newly formed Mattoon organization. Mrs. Kate Gould Brennan is vice president with Miss Lillian Riddle the secretary and Mrs. M.C. Talbot serving as treasurer.