Glancing Back for March 30

100 years ago,
March 30, 1921
MATTOON — The American Petroleum Institute has figures showing that consumption of gasoline by motor vehicles in the United States was 4 billion gallons in 1920. The figures indicate an average annual consumption of gasoline per car of 452.1 gallons per car, both passenger cars and motor trucks, based on automobile registration numbers. Total registration of motor vehicles in 1920 was 8,887,572. On the basis of the 452.1 gallons of gasoline used per car, consumption was approximately 4 billion gallons for the year. Gasoline output of the United States in 1920 was about 4.9 billion gallons... MATTOON — While Rev. James Lively, pastor of the Central Baptist Church, was meeting with the board of the church Tuesday night, with his Ford automobile parked in front of the building, a thief stole the headlights and electric coils from the coil box. In speaking of the matter, Rev. Lively said he hoped the thief would make as good use of the articles as he did when they were in his possession. Many is the time those lights have shown the way through darkness to homes where there was sickness or dying, or to visit the church school in Grant Park where they have gathered almost 100 children to teach, among other things, the eighth commandment of God, which says, "Thou shalt not steal."
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Mayor Morgan F. Phipps has named a committee to propose a set of rules for the police department. Phipps said the recommendations will be for rules governing conduct, dress, reports, operation of vehicles and other matters. The chairman will be M.G. Stevens, who heads the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners. Committee members will include Raymond Senteney, assistant police chief; Larry Wright, lieutenant; and David O'Dell and Ron Scott, both patrolmen. At present, the police department has no set rules and regulations... MATTOON — Capt. Ed Horn, juvenile officer of the Mattoon Police Department, has been named the city's Outstanding Police Officer of the Year. The selection was announced by Don Homann, commander of Mattoon VFW Post 4325, who said the award will be made annually. Horn, a Mattoon native, has been with the Mattoon police for almost 26 years. He served in the Navy in World War II. He and his wife Evlyn have five children.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Ben Franklin is quite a popular guy this week at area financial institutions, even if he doesn't look too happy about it. The man who suggested the turkey as the national bird appears bigger, balder and somewhat bitter on the redesigned $100 bill, which made its way to area banks this week and has sent people scrambling for a look at the new tender. Bank employees say they have been flooded with requests for the revamped C-notes. One teller said some people have asked to purchase several of the new bills in serial number order to save. Another bank employee said saving money is always a good idea, but the new $100 bills are unlikely to increase in value "at least for the next couple hundred years." ... CHARLESTON — For the first time since records on AIDS have been kept, the number of reported AIDS cases in Illinois dropped 28 percent last year, while in Coles County the new of new cases remained stable. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that in 1995, 2,186 new cases of AIDS were reported, down by nearly 1,000 from 1994. In Coles County, just two new cases were reported last year, the same number as in 1994. Cathie Reynolds of the Coles County Health Department said there are a total of 19 AIDS cases in the county.