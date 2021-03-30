Glancing Back for March 30

MATTOON — Mayor Morgan F. Phipps has named a committee to propose a set of rules for the police department. Phipps said the recommendations will be for rules governing conduct, dress, reports, operation of vehicles and other matters. The chairman will be M.G. Stevens, who heads the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners. Committee members will include Raymond Senteney, assistant police chief; Larry Wright, lieutenant; and David O'Dell and Ron Scott, both patrolmen. At present, the police department has no set rules and regulations... MATTOON — Capt. Ed Horn, juvenile officer of the Mattoon Police Department, has been named the city's Outstanding Police Officer of the Year. The selection was announced by Don Homann, commander of Mattoon VFW Post 4325, who said the award will be made annually. Horn, a Mattoon native, has been with the Mattoon police for almost 26 years. He served in the Navy in World War II. He and his wife Evlyn have five children.

MATTOON — Ben Franklin is quite a popular guy this week at area financial institutions, even if he doesn't look too happy about it. The man who suggested the turkey as the national bird appears bigger, balder and somewhat bitter on the redesigned $100 bill, which made its way to area banks this week and has sent people scrambling for a look at the new tender. Bank employees say they have been flooded with requests for the revamped C-notes. One teller said some people have asked to purchase several of the new bills in serial number order to save. Another bank employee said saving money is always a good idea, but the new $100 bills are unlikely to increase in value "at least for the next couple hundred years." ... CHARLESTON — For the first time since records on AIDS have been kept, the number of reported AIDS cases in Illinois dropped 28 percent last year, while in Coles County the new of new cases remained stable. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that in 1995, 2,186 new cases of AIDS were reported, down by nearly 1,000 from 1994. In Coles County, just two new cases were reported last year, the same number as in 1994. Cathie Reynolds of the Coles County Health Department said there are a total of 19 AIDS cases in the county.