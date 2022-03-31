Glancing Back for March 31: Eastern Illinois Fair Association plans fair in Mattoon

100 years ago,

March 31, 1922

MATTOON – The Eastern Illinois Fair Association was formally launched yesterday evening when officers and a board of directors were chosen. The organization plans to hold a fair at the Joseph Park (the old fair grounds) in Mattoon during the week of Aug. 21. The intention is to have horse racing, automobile racing, livestock exhibits and domestic science exhibits. Although there is no intention to take away from the glory of the Coles County Fair in Charleston, the object is to have an exposition the equal of the fair in Charleston. Officers chosen last night include E.T. Guthrie, president; Neil Laughlin and A.B. Lidster, vice presidents; Theodore Rathe, secretary; and H.F. Presler, treasurer… MATTOON – The Illinois Central Railroad magazine for April contains some kind words for three Mattoon men who have been employees of the company for many years. These men are Milton Downey, local agent of the Illinois Central; A.C. Wilcox, chief accountant; and Charles T. Miller, blacksmith foreman. Mr. Dorsey passed his 70th birthday April 1, 1921, and has served the company for 47 years. Mr. Wilcox has spent the better part of 42 years at figures for the Illinois Central. He began in April 1880 as a baggageman at age 19. Of Mr. Miller, the magazine reports he has been a blacksmith since he was 10 years old. He is now over the age of 70 and probably will be placed on the pension list soon. At age 12 he drilled as a drummer boy with a local Civil War unit in Ohio. He spent 18 months as a drummer boy at training camp.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has expressed concern that construction of Lincoln Lake may “have an adverse environmental impact unless steps are taken to prevent the discharge of nutrients and waste materials into the Embarras River above the dam site. The EPA, commenting on a 1971 study by the Corps of Engineers, noted that a deterioration of water quality could “limit the advantages to be realized” by construction of the lake. The result, the EPA said, could be a “degrading of the water quality so as to make it unusable for municipal water supplies or recreation.” … MATTOON – Liquor sales will be banned during Tuesday’s Coles County Board election, according to Mayor Morgan Phipps. He said this will be the last election in which taverns will have to be closed. A state law which allows liquor sales during state, county and city elections goes into effect in July. Liquor sales will be permitted during Saturday’s city bond referendum and next week’s school board elections.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Tomorrow’s election will be the state’s first in which voters won’t have the option of voting straight ticket. But Coles County Clerk Betty Coffrin doesn’t think the change will have much effect because of the types of races that are on the ballot. Coffrin said “these are neighborhood races for the most part.” She also said there are no party affiliations for mayors and city council members or other municipal elections. Democratic and Republican Party affiliations do accompany candidates for township elections, but voters will have to mark the spot for each candidate selected instead of punching a single spot for all candidates of a political party. That’s because Illinois did away with straight-party voting shortly after the general election last November… MATTOON – Agriculture broadcaster Colleen Callahan entertained about 150 farmers, Rotarians and guests at the annual Rural/Urban Luncheon at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Callahan is farm director at WMBD Radio in Peoria. She entertained the audience with “If you … you must be a farmer” and “If you … you are probably a farmer’s wife.” As part of her presentation, Callahan stressed the importance of agriculture to the overall economy and highlighted some of the changes in family farms, including size, off-farm income and the coming specialization of farming.

