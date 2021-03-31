Glancing Back for March 31

MATTOON — Motorcop Frank Calhoun went on trial today before Justice of the Peace Ashworth on a complaint for assault and battery preferred by Homer Hilliard. Hilliard testified he and Mrs. Hilliard took a drive the evening of March 22. On the way home, one of his front lights "went bad" so he took it out and threw it into the subway at 19th Street and Lafayette Avenue. Shortly after, Motorcop Calhoun stopped him and ordered him to the police station. Hilliard testified he told Officer Hendricks at the police station he wanted to do what was right and pay the fine. Then, Motorcop Calhoun came in, there was further talk and Calhoun grabbed him by the shirt. Hilliard pulled away and he was struck on the nose and between the eyes by Calhoun. Cross-examination brought out that Hilliard and Calhoun had trouble several years ago. There is great interest in the case on the part of the auditors, with much laughter and occasional applause... MATTOON — Two high school boys were found in the basement of the high school Tuesday night by watchman Brooks. They were taken to the police station and parents were notified. The boys are quoted as having said they entered the building after hours to get some of the food that had been prepared in domestic science class. The claim is also made the boys were attempting to secure advance copies of examination papers. Whatever the explanation, the boys must answer to the school board at its next meeting.