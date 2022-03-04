Glancing Back for March 4: Mattoon boy fends off intruder with empty shotgun

100 years ago,

March 4, 1922

TOLEDO — The remains of Clarence Edward Wiley, who lost his life while fighting for his country at St. Mihiel in the Argonne Forest of France on Oct. 10, 1918, arrived in Toledo Tuesday morning. The funeral service was Wednesday at the Methodist Episcopal Church with burial and full military services at the Toledo Cemetery. Clarence was at the time of his death 20 years, 9 months and four days of age. He grew to manhood in Toledo where he attended the M.E. Church ... MATTOON — Shortly after returning home from school yesterday afternoon, William Adrian, 10-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Adrian, who reside on the Boyer farm two miles south of Mattoon but were in Mattoon all afternoon, was approached in a threatening manner by a roughly garbed man and forced into one of the bedrooms of the home, after which the intruder proceeded to ransack the house. On being shoved into the bedroom, the Adrian boy stated that he looked around for a weapon, and on discovering a shotgun, opened a door into the kitchen, where the man was, and pointing the gun at him, ordered him from the house. After a few minutes hesitation, the boy says, his command was obeyed by the intruder, who left in haste and has not been seen since. Later the boy said although he found a shotgun, he could find no shells, so he threatened the intruder with an empty gun.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON — A Mattoon Education Association contract proposal for the 1972-73 school year could mean additional school district expenditures of $333,408, according to figures released by the Mattoon school board. According to the board, based on the same number of 271 teachers in the district, the average raise proposed by the MEA is estimated at $742.95 per teacher. The board noted that teachers asked for the total cost of health insurance. The district currently pays $4 of the monthly $10.53 per month insurance program. Negotiating teams representing the school board and teachers are to meet again next Monday ... CHARLESTON — Stephen B. Schnorf of Charleston has been named acting director of the Coles County Association for the retarded effective April 4 by the association's board of directors. Schnorf succeeds Gaylord Tull, who announced Thursday that he was resigning to accept a position as director of Nashville Training and Rehabilitation Center in Nashville, Tenn. Schnorf is a 1962 graduate of Charleston High School and 1966 graduate of Eastern Illinois University. In 1969 he was hired as director of the work activities program for the Association for the Mentally Retarded Center in Charleston ... PARIS — The Paris Class AA Regional championship game last night in which Mattoon's hustling Green Wave team posted a 35-29 win over the host school is a candidate for Ripley's Believe it or Not. However, regardless of the bizarre nature of the low-scoring affair, Mattoon fans will remember it as one of the sweetest victories when basketball discussions come up in future years. Jeff Furry, average more than 26 points a game, led the Green Wave with 12 points. Now 19-5, Mattoon advances to the Springfield Sectional to face Quincy on Tuesday.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON — At the school board's request, Charleston Superintendent Terry Weir has not been on the job for nearly a week. Weir left work after a special school board meeting last Wednesday. Board President Mitch Shick said Weir met with the board during an executive session, when the board made the request that Weir take an administrative leave, although no official vote was taken. Shick would not say why the board requested Weir to take the leave. He said the superintendent continues to draw his regular salary ... MATTOON — The graduating class of Lake Land College's 1996 Practical Nursing program scored 100 percent for the state license exam. Kathy Doehring, director of nursing programs at Lake Land, said the LLC students usually have a passing rate higher than the state and national averages, but scoring 100 percent is great. Doehring credited the program's instructors with playing a major role in the students' achievements. The 1996 Practical Nursing program's area graduates include Allison Blume, Connie Innes and Tiffany Johns, all of Mattoon; Rosa Davidson and Monica Olmstead, Toledo; Mary Ruth Dyer, Hindsboro; Vicky Elder, Sullivan; Tammie Darlene Jackson, Greenup; Michele Lynette Kite, Shelbyville; and E. Jean Lawyer, Windsor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0