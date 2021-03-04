Glancing Back for March 4

100 years ago,
March 4, 1921
CHARLESTON — In eight suspected cases of typhoid fever in Charleston, laboratory tests made by the state board of health yesterday showed that one of the suspects has the carrier germs of the disease. Dr. R.W. Nauss, investigating the several cases in Charleston, further tests are to be made. He stated it was not possible now to tell what precautionary recommendations would be made to prevent further spread of the disease... MATTOON— A Mattoon woman this morning called up Chief of Police Johnson and told him she wanted to drive to the country on Sunday for dinner but she has not received her 1921 license plate yet. She said she was not afraid of trouble after she was outside the city, but the "motor-cop was all over the city" and she was afraid she would be caught crossing Broadway. A large number of cars are still carrying the 1920 plate, say the police. The chief has instructed the motor-cop to apprehend those not carrying the correct plate. Violators of the automobile ordinance have been a considerable source of income for the city. Payments since the motor-cop, Frank Calhoun, was put on duty amount to $350.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Lake Land College will officially mark the opening of a portion of its permanent campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 11, the first day of spring quarter classes. The program will be brief and include the National Anthem played by the Lake Land College band, a flag presentation by the college Veterans Club and remarks by several officials. To be occupied for the first time will be the Learning Resource Center and two classroom buildings... MATTOON — The U.S. Census Bureau has released figures showing Coles County's official 1970 population was 47,815, up 11.6 percent from 42,860 in 1960. The census counted 47,402 white residents in 1970, or 99.1 percent of the total. The number of black residents was 303 with 110 people of other races also residing in Coles. Coles County's 1970 population was 75.5 percent urban and 24.5 percent rural... CHARLESTON — After crushing George Williams College Tuesday night, Eastern Illinois University's basketball team's season ended last night with an 85-71 loss to Illinois Wesleyan in the championship of the NAIA District 20 tournament. EIU finishes the season with an 18-9 record.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Locked-out union workers did not vote on what Trailmobile management called its "final and best" contract offer, which expired at midnight last night. United Paperworkers Local 7591 President Gary Collins claimed the Sunday deadline for the contract, which was offered Friday, did not allow union members enough time to vote. Collins indicated that union bylaws require 72 hours notice before a vote can be taken. About 1,000 Trailmobile workers have been locked out since Jan. 21... MATTOON — Teachers at St. Mary School went above and beyond the call of duty by spending Friday night on the roof to raise funds for the school. The second "freezing for funds" event exceeded the $10,000 goal, according to Jeff Collings, the event coordinator. The funds will be used to purchase new computers for students. An igloo built out of thick insulation helped protect the teachers on a night the temperature dropped to 26 degrees.