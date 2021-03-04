Glancing Back for March 4

CHARLESTON — In eight suspected cases of typhoid fever in Charleston, laboratory tests made by the state board of health yesterday showed that one of the suspects has the carrier germs of the disease. Dr. R.W. Nauss, investigating the several cases in Charleston, further tests are to be made. He stated it was not possible now to tell what precautionary recommendations would be made to prevent further spread of the disease... MATTOON— A Mattoon woman this morning called up Chief of Police Johnson and told him she wanted to drive to the country on Sunday for dinner but she has not received her 1921 license plate yet. She said she was not afraid of trouble after she was outside the city, but the "motor-cop was all over the city" and she was afraid she would be caught crossing Broadway. A large number of cars are still carrying the 1920 plate, say the police. The chief has instructed the motor-cop to apprehend those not carrying the correct plate. Violators of the automobile ordinance have been a considerable source of income for the city. Payments since the motor-cop, Frank Calhoun, was put on duty amount to $350.