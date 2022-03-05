Glancing Back for March 5: State budget includes increase for Eastern Illinois University

CHICAGO - A $3.5 million budget increase for Eastern Illinois University is part of the 6 percent recommended increase in the state's higher education budget supported by Gov. Jim Edgar. Edgar spoke before the Illinois Board of Higher Education yesterday to confirm that he supports the board's budget recommendations for fiscal year 1998. The board's recommendation raises EIU's operating budget from $61.2 million in FY 1997 to $64.7 million, up 5.7 percent — the largest increase for all public universities in Illinois. EIU President David Jorns said Edgar's support of the IBHE budget "makes an enormous difference" for the university, "Many thanks go to Governor Edgar and the IBHE for their trust and faith in the university," Jorns said ... CHARLESTON - Eastern Illinois University, city employees and local business leaders will be represented on the search for Charleston's first city manager. Members named at yesterday's City Council meeting include Gary Brinkmeyer, superintendent of the wastewater treatment plant; Ed Lang, street department; Joe Dively, Chamber of Commerce president; Jill Nilsen, special assistant to the EIU president; Rose Mary Shepherd, retired regional school superintendent; Randy Dunn, ServiStar plant manager; Holly Easter, Mooney Motors; and Fred Preston, EIU English professor ... MATTOON - After 42 years with the telephone company, Lew Stiff finally hung it up. Stiff retired yesterday from his position as economic development manager at Consolidated Communications after a four-decade career that has seen numerous changes. Stiff, a lifelong Mattoon resident, began his career at Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co. as a junior clerk in the commercial department, before moving to general commercial manager, personnel supervisor and employee relations manager. He said he has enjoyed the economic development manager position the most and plans to continue being involved with Coles Together. Stiff, as a finance clerk in the U.S. Army in 1957, also had the unique experience of paying Elvis Presley his first $7 paycheck at Fort Chaffee, Ark.