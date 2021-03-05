Glancing Back for March 5

MATTOON — Claude Eaton, who lives on the 900 block of Shelby Avenue, was shot in the right leg just below the knee while crossing his back yard toward his chicken house about 5:30 o'clock this morning. The bullet passed through his trousers and underwear and entered the flesh about the depth of the bullet, which apparently was shot from a .32 caliber revolver. Eaton did not hear any shot and felt the impact of the bullet as if he had been struck with a stone. The yard is surrounded by a picket fence, and the shot, therefore, came from a considerable distance and was nearly spent in force after penetrating the clothing. Eaton is a little lame and somewhat stiff from the wound, but is not seriously injured... MATTOON — In two of the tightest kind of basketball games yesterday evening between Mattoon and Shelbyville, the locals came out with the long end of the score in each game. The big game resulted in a 14-13 game in favor of the Green and Gold, while Coach Hampton's second-string men won by a score of 9 to 7. In the big game, the best playing was done by Jones, Spitz and Hesler. The victory was all the greater for Mattoon because Shelbyville played Porter, who is a "tramp" athlete, clearly ineligible under the spirit of the high school association rules. Last year, Porter enrolled in Mattoon and brought a few credits from Shelbyville. After the district tournament, Porter withdrew from school. Porter then tried Champaign High School before returning to Shelbyville where he "passed" in four subjects.