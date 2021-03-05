Glancing Back for March 5

100 years ago,
March 5, 1921
MATTOON — Claude Eaton, who lives on the 900 block of Shelby Avenue, was shot in the right leg just below the knee while crossing his back yard toward his chicken house about 5:30 o'clock this morning. The bullet passed through his trousers and underwear and entered the flesh about the depth of the bullet, which apparently was shot from a .32 caliber revolver. Eaton did not hear any shot and felt the impact of the bullet as if he had been struck with a stone. The yard is surrounded by a picket fence, and the shot, therefore, came from a considerable distance and was nearly spent in force after penetrating the clothing. Eaton is a little lame and somewhat stiff from the wound, but is not seriously injured... MATTOON — In two of the tightest kind of basketball games yesterday evening between Mattoon and Shelbyville, the locals came out with the long end of the score in each game. The big game resulted in a 14-13 game in favor of the Green and Gold, while Coach Hampton's second-string men won by a score of 9 to 7. In the big game, the best playing was done by Jones, Spitz and Hesler. The victory was all the greater for Mattoon because Shelbyville played Porter, who is a "tramp" athlete, clearly ineligible under the spirit of the high school association rules. Last year, Porter enrolled in Mattoon and brought a few credits from Shelbyville. After the district tournament, Porter withdrew from school. Porter then tried Champaign High School before returning to Shelbyville where he "passed" in four subjects.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — P. Scott Smith, physics professor at Eastern Illinois University, told the Mattoon Lions Club yesterday that the space program has revolutionized ways mankind can adapt to the environment. He said the program also has lead to innovation in airline fuels, rocket fuels and transistors. He predicted there will be "space cities" floating around Earth by the year 2020 and that Mars will be colonized by 2060... OAKLAND — Acting Mayor Kenneth Dickerson has fired Jerry Hudson as Oakland police chief for "insubordination" over Hudson's purchase of new snow tires for the police car. The mayor told the city council he had instructed Hudson not to have tires put on until other members of the council were consulted. Hudson had the tires mounted following a snow. He said he was able to help several motorists whose cars were stuck in the snow. Hudson said he was authorized to mount the snow tires by former Mayor Max McQueen, who later resigned. After Dickerson discussed the issue with the council, the new mayor's decision stands.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Appointment of a new member of the Mattoon City Council is among the agenda items of the council tonight. Mayor Wanda Ferguson has indicated she plans to appoint Gene Baker to the council to fill the vacancy created by Bill Wright's recent resignation. Baker was the first runner-up in the 1993 municipal election... MATTOON — City officials recently recognized Susan True for her quick response to an emergency situation. True saw a burglary in progress at a Mattoon service station. She stopped and called police who arrived in time to find the burglary in progress. Police Chief David O'Dell said True's action led to arrests in two burglaries... CHICAGO — Mayor Richard Daley's plan to close Meigs Field and convert it into a park may not ground the state employees and legislators who use the airport when traveling to and from Springfield, but it could cause some inconveniences. Daley wants to replace the airfield with a 76-acre public park. Meigs opened in 1948.