Glancing Back for March 6: Joy riders in Mattoon left the car, but took the keys

100 years ago,

March 6, 1922

MATTOON – The first Mattoon car stolen since the cleanup of the automobile thief gang in December was reported stolen Saturday night, when Dr. James F. Nolan stated that his Ford coupe had been stolen from in front of his office about 8 o’clock. Policemen C.C. Brooks and Jack Brooks found the car this morning in front of 700 Marion Ave. Except for being liberally bespattered with mud, the car was none the worse for wear, although the thief had taken the ignition key when abandoning it. Police are advancing the opinion that the car was taken by someone for a joy ride and that on becoming imbedded in the mud on Marion abandoned the car without observing the customary formality of leaving the key… CHARLESTON – Kansas High School was the victor over Charleston in the championship game Saturday night of the district basketball tournament played at the Eastern Illinois State College gymnasium. The Kansas team assumed a lead at the opening of play that it never relinquished, the final score being 28-16. Paris defeated Westfield in the third place game. The All-District Team included Wilson of Charleston Normal, captain; Brainard and Foreman, both of Charleston High; Towles of Kansas and Tolliver of Paris.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Eugene Hogan, general manager of the Mattoon Citizens Committee for Sewerage System Improvements, has announced the appointment of a steering committee to support passage of the upcoming $1.6 million bond issue. Named chairmen of the various divisions are Dr. Stanley Thiel, who will head the public speaking committee; Eugene Farrell, promotional funding committee; Tim Helton, voter encouragement committee; Robert Webb, public communications committee. Plans are being made to initiate a campaign following the expected approval by the Mattoon City Council tomorrow night of April 1 as the date for a referendum… CHARLESTON – The United Campus Ministry Council at Eastern Illinois University has officially opened the United Campus Ministry Center at 2202 S. Fourth St., Charleston. The council is composed of representatives of the Wesley Foundation, United Campus Christian Fellowship, Newman Community and the Canterbury Association. The council works to enable different church groups to work together in an effort to cross historical religious barriers. Funds for construction of the United Campus Ministry Center came from the Central Illinois Conference of the United Methodist Church, $50,000; United Presbyterian Church of Illinois, $16,000; and the Wesley Foundation, $5,000.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – After some discussion, B-GLADD gained approval by the Lake Land College student senate. The Bisexuals, Gays, Lesbians and Allies to Develop Diversity Club received a positive vote from the college student senate yesterday, bringing it closer to being an approved campus organization. Student senators voted 5-1 in favor of approval. Two senators abstained from voting. With the student senate’s approval, the club must now be approved by Larry Larvick, vice president of student services; Robert Luther, college president; and the board of trustees… MATTOON – Lake Land College is bucking statewide trends with its enrollment increase this spring. The 1.5 percent increase pushes the college’s head count to a spring semester all-time high of 4,746 students as of the 10th day of the semester. Enrollment is expected to climb to about 5,500 students by the end of the semester. The statewide average showed no enrollment increase for community colleges with several community colleges’ enrollment declining. The number of full-time equivalent students at Lake Land also is up by 1.8 percent. This spring’s FTE is 2,884 students… CHARLESTON – The disappearance of a number of Social Security checks from the mail means local recipients must wait for the government to cut new checks. Judging only by the number of telephone calls received, Joe Taylor, officer in charge of the Charleston Post Office, said he believes there are about 20 checks missing. Taylor said those checks never arrived. Paul Black, an aide to U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard, said checks are bundled in lots of 50, so he believes as many as 50 checks could be missing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0