Glancing Back for March 6

CHARLESTON — Taxes are more than keeping up with inflation for Mattoon and Charleston residents, according to figures released by Coles County Clerk Harry G. Grafton. For each $100 of assessed valuation, Mattoon property owners will pay 20 cents more in real estate taxes than they paid last year. Charleston property owners will have to dig deeper to come up with 33 cents more for each $100 assessed valuation. Assessed valuation is down more than $11 million, from $210,341,944 in 1969. Grafton attributed the drop to elimination of the personal property tax and addition of the homestead exemption on real estate occupied by people age 65 and older... TUSCOLA — A superb all-around performance is the best way to describe Mattoon's rollicking 86-62 victory over the host school in the championship game of the Tuscola Regional Tournament. The win boosts coach Bob Avery's club into the Paris Sectional next week against Robinson. Now 19-6, the Green Wave was led by Jeff Furry with 25 points on 10-for-10 shooting and Gregg Browne with 24. Robbie Pinnell had 14.

MATTOON — City government showed no interest last night in contributing to hiring a planner for the Midtown Mattoon organization and the Chamber of Commerce. A motion by Mayor Wanda Ferguson to contribute $10,000 for the one-year position died for lack of a second. The proposal was to bring a Peace Corps fellow with background in economic development to Mattoon for a year. Midtown board members Keith Summers and Gary Boske spoke on behalf of the proposal... CHARLESTON — Can you find Ash Street? Bittersweet Court? Those are two of the proposed street name changes in Charleston once the 911 emergency system goes into effect. The Charleston City Council voted last night to approve the 911 board's list of street names for the city. There will be approximately 4,000 address changes in the county, said Tom Watson, Charleston fire chief and address committee chairman for the 911 board. Watson said there will be about 800 changes in Charleston, 200 in Mattoon and 3,000 in the remainder of the county.