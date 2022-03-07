Glancing Back for March 7: Mattoon speech team wins district tournament

100 years ago,

March 7, 1922

MATTOON – Coles County Treasurer Grant Childress has appointed Sam V. Rogers deputy treasurer to collect the taxes for the west side townships of the county, including Mattoon, Lafayette, North Okaw and Paradise. Mr. Rogers brought the tax books over from Charleston this morning and they are now ready for payment of taxes. His office is at 1719 Broadway Ave. in the room occupied by the Central Illinois Public Service Co. The tax books and Mr. Rogers will be here for four weeks, and all personal taxes will have to be paid during this period in order to avoid penalty… CHARLESTON – Thomas Beck, the new professional at the Coles Country Club, was in Charleston yesterday looking over the situation here. He has gone back to Carlinville for a few days to close up affairs there, and will return with his wife next week to take up his work in Charleston. The directors of the club feel they are fortunate in securing Mr. Beck for the position left vacant by the resignation of Jack Canavan, who had been the professional here for the last six or seven years.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – First place went to Mattoon High School in the district speech tournament at MHS on Saturday. Casey placed second and Charleston was third. Sixteen schools participated. Eight students from Mattoon and four from Charleston will advance to state next weekend. First-place winners included Bob Corn, Mattoon, original oratory; Don Milburn, Mattoon, declamation; Mickey Hug and Randy Cason, Mattoon, duet acting; Gary Wooddell, Mattoon, radio; Rick Choate, Charleston, extemporaneous speaking; and Kathie Stevens, Charleston, after dinner speaking… MATTOON – Don L. Grantham, a former Mattoon resident, was recently elected president and chief operating officer of Beatrice Foods Co. by the board of directors. Grantham began his career at Beatrice as an accountant in the Mattoon dairy plant in 1934. Grantham, only the fifth president in the company’s 74-year history, was born near Toledo and raised in Mattoon. His salary and other benefits in his new post have been estimated by financial sources at $250,000 a year.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Speech team members from Charleston High School received the top rating in 12 categories at the SCOTIE Tournament of Champions at Illinois State University. In order to participate, students had to have finished first in a major tournament during the season. The CHS team received the most awards out of the 42 schools participating. Receiving a Superior Award, the highest rating presented, were Jay Kilgore and Angie Blair, duet acting; Blake Johnson, extemporaneous speaking; D.D. Witmer and Justus Woolever, humorous duet acting; Kilgore, humorous interpretation; Simone Frame, oratorical declamation and radio; Witmer, original comedy; Blair and Molly Kirk, prose reading; Woolever and Johnson, improvisational duet; Gil Bley, interpretations; Dru Shirley, verse; and Chris Eatmon, original poetry… MATTOON – A group led by business owner Greg Jerdan intends to raise about $160,000 to fund a new eight-lane, all-weather track around Gaines Field at Mattoon High School. The existing track’s condition is so poor that MHS hasn’t hosted a home track meet in four years. A group of boosters have been meeting and are beginning to actively solicit funds for the project. About eight volunteers are working on the project, Jerdan said, and others are welcome.

