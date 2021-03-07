Glancing Back for March 7

MATTOON — The Mattoon Livestock Shipping Association, organized less than a month ago, thus far has proven a great success. Today the third car of livestock, under direction of the association's manager, Ray G. Redding, was sent out of here to St. Louis. The car consisted of 59 head of hogs, 11 head of cattle and 11 calves. The price obtained at the St. Louis market, it is stated, is far better than the raisers would receive if they disposed of their holdings through commission men... SHELBYVILLE — Considerable interest is being manifested by the farmers of Shelby County in the organization of shipping associations. Such associations already have been organized in Strasburg, Stewardson, Westervelt and Sigel. Nearly all the livestock marketed at these points is now passing through the mutual organizations instead of independent buyers and shippers. Plans are now underway to form shipping associations in Shelbyville and Clarksburg... MATTOON — Members of the Mattoon Fire Department were called to 1410 N. 10th St. about 5 o'clock Saturday afternoon, a long, hard run, only to find on arrival their services had never been needed. Arriving at the house designated by the telephone operator, Chief Weaver approached a woman standing on the porch and inquired about the blaze. The reply came thus: "I don't want no firemen. What I want is a taxicab." The phone number, 223, of a taxi driver, got mixed up with 123, the number of the fire department, in some manner.