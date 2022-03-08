Glancing Back for March 8: Third major fire in two months in downtown Mattoon

100 years ago,

March 8, 1922

MATTOON – The Mattoon City Council yesterday evening voiced its approval of the proposed improvement of Richmond Avenue between 21st and 33rd streets, and Champaign Avenue between 16th and 19th streets. The Champaign Avenue project passed without dissension, but the Richmond project met opposition at the hands of Alderman Boyle, a representative of the Fifth Ward, through which Richmond Avenue passes. Alderman Boyle contended that in a canvass of property owners they favor the improvements, but not now because of high cost of materials and labor. He also said seven or eight widows owning property on the street would be forced to give up their homes should the improvement be made this year… CHARLESTON – The Charleston lodge of Elks on Monday agreed to purchase the A. Berner lots at Eighth and Monroe streets at a consideration of $2,000, which will be used as a site for the Elks’ new quarters which, with equipment, etc., will cost about $35,000. Charles D. Mitchell, authorized to draft plans, said the plans call for two-story building and basement, the latter to be used for billiard parlors, bowling alleys, shower baths, etc. The first story will be for lounging rooms, reading and card rooms, ladies rest room, office and reception room. The second story will be given over to the lodge, and dancing and dining rooms. The kitchen will be in the basement and connected with the upper rooms by dumb waiters.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Downtown Mattoon’s third major fire in less than two months early today destroyed Wright’s Café at 109 S. 19th St., and extensively damaged the Wallace Brothers Meat Market at 105 S. 19th. No injuries were reported and no damage estimate made. Swift action by firemen prevented the blaze from spreading throughout the building. Located in the north section are Gebhart Auto Supply store and GAC Finance Corp. Firemen also prevented the fire from spreading to K.C. Summers Buick to the south. Ray Degler is owner of the building. In January, auto parts businesses in the 2100 block of Commercial were destroyed by fire. On Feb. 26, fire in the Ozee Building on North 15th killed two Lake Land College students. The building was destroyed… MATTOON – Bus drivers for the Mattoon school district were back on the job at noon following a brief morning strike which kept many students, including 130 at the high school, from attending classes. The strike apparently started as the result of a misunderstanding yesterday during a meeting between bus drivers and the school district transportation committee. Supt. Ray Lane said bus drivers do not belong to a union. Lane said the district employs 21 bus drivers who receive $2.80 an hour… SPRINGFIELD – Quincy’s Blue Devils had “Moore” offense last night in handing Mattoon’s Green Wave an 81-63 loss in the opening game of the IHSA Class AA Sectional basketball tournament. Larry Moore, probable all-state guard, led Quincy with 31 points, including 12 straight in the third quarter. Jeff Furry closed out his Mattoon career with a team-high 26 points. Coach Bob Avery’s squad finished the season with a 19-8 record.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard plans to announce that he is running for governor of Illinois in 1998. Poshard, a Marion Democrat, is expected to make his candidacy official in a statewide flyaround that begins in Chicago and ends with an evening press conference in Marion. Poshard has represented the 19th Congressional District that includes Coles County since 1992. He said he would not seek re-election to a sixth term in a self-imposed term limit. Poshard met with a number of Democratic Party county chairmen last week and told them that if he runs he will continue his practice of refusing contributions from political action committees… CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois University’s Women’s Advocacy Council will honor two as part of its Celebration of Women’s History and Awareness Month. The council will present awards to Jackie Bacon and Linda Coleman. Bacon has had a long and distinguished career of public service. From 1941 to 1974, Bacon served as deputy county clerk. As the first woman elected to county office in Coles County, she served as county clerk from 1974 until her retirement in 1986. She currently is a member of the Coles County Board. Coleman has been a driving force in support of women’s studies at EIU. She has been lauded by many for her role in establishing and chairing the Women’s Studies minor.

