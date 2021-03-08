Glancing Back for March 8

100 years ago,
March 8, 1921
MATTOON — Four young women are reported to have donned overalls and started on a long hike yesterday afternoon. The young women are Ruby Hilton, Florence Hilton, Goldie Holmes and Marie Ryan. The girls walked as far as Allenville last night, then went on to Sullivan, where they bought train tickets to Decatur. Police contacted officers in Decatur and asked to have Miss Holmes and Miss Ryan held for their parents. The escapade was an outbreak of wanderlust, say friends of the girls. The Hilton girls had their mother's permission to go to Peoria for a visit. The other girls begged to go along, but apparently did not get their parents' permission. The four all are between 17 and 20 years of age... CHARLESTON — Walter Burley Griffin, who designed the Eastern Illinois State Normal School campus, is now engaged in the construction of Canberra, the new capital city of Australia, which he designed. Griffin is a graduate of the University of Illinois. Mr. Griffin had been an associate of Frank Lloyd Wright for several years. In 1906, he resigned his position. His first independent commission was the landscape design for the Normal School at Charleston.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — City officials estimate it will cost at least $1.5 million to make the necessary sewer improvements required in 1972 by the state's Environmental Protection Act. This is about three times more than the estimate released last year by the environmental agency. Information released before the statewide referendum on the $750-million antipollution bond vote, the agency estimated the cost of 1972 improvements in Mattoon at $511,000... CHARLESTON — U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Fay F. Moore, son of Mrs. Edna Moore of Charleston, has been decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross for achievement in Southeast Asia. Sgt. Moore was cited for his participation in a hazardous forward air control mission as a C-123 K Provider flarekicker. Despite intense antiaircraft fire, he was instrumental in pressing the successful attack on a convoy of hostile supply vehicles. Sgt. Moore now is a security police supervisor with a unit of the Strategic Air Command and is based at Castle AFB, Calif. He is a Charleston High School graduate and attended the University of Maryland.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Lake Land College officials applauded Gov. Jim Edgar's proposed 4.7 percent increase in funds for Illinois community colleges, but they also expressed disappointment over the budget's lack of capital funding for Lake Land. Lake Land President Robert Luther said Edgar's budget is one of the highest commitments any Illinois governor ever made to education but he was disappointed Lake Land was not included in the $32 million budgeted for community college capital projects... LOS ANGELES — A month ago, Craig Titley's script for "The Hollow Gang" was in his sock drawer. This week, his screenplay sold for more than $200,000. The first script written by the Mattoon native and Eastern Illinois University graduate, "The Hollow Gang" was picked up by Family Channel Films and should go into production later this year. Titley said the original draft was written two years ago but failed to sell. It has been in his sock drawer until he rewrote it with a lighter tone about modern-day kids in a small town targeted for takeover by headless horseman of "Sleepy Hollow" fame.