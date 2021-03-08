Glancing Back for March 8

MATTOON — Four young women are reported to have donned overalls and started on a long hike yesterday afternoon. The young women are Ruby Hilton, Florence Hilton, Goldie Holmes and Marie Ryan. The girls walked as far as Allenville last night, then went on to Sullivan, where they bought train tickets to Decatur. Police contacted officers in Decatur and asked to have Miss Holmes and Miss Ryan held for their parents. The escapade was an outbreak of wanderlust, say friends of the girls. The Hilton girls had their mother's permission to go to Peoria for a visit. The other girls begged to go along, but apparently did not get their parents' permission. The four all are between 17 and 20 years of age... CHARLESTON — Walter Burley Griffin, who designed the Eastern Illinois State Normal School campus, is now engaged in the construction of Canberra, the new capital city of Australia, which he designed. Griffin is a graduate of the University of Illinois. Mr. Griffin had been an associate of Frank Lloyd Wright for several years. In 1906, he resigned his position. His first independent commission was the landscape design for the Normal School at Charleston.