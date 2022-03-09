Glancing Back for March 9: Big Four Railroad recalls staff amid business uptick

MATTOON – The firm of J.C. Sullan and Sons, for years the leading carriage and automobile painters, upholsterers and manufacturers in this section of the country, have added a huge electric baking oven to their up-to-date equipment. The huge oven, which will be used to bake the enamel on automobile hoods, fenders, radiator shells and other metal parts. The new oven is the only one in Illinois outside of Chicago. This oven and the work it does is well worth a visit to their establishment to witness it… MATTOON – Increased business on the run to St. Louis on the Big Four Railroad has permitted the company to return to work 15 of the firemen who have been laid off for some time. The return of the firemen means the engineers who were demoted to firing will return to their regular work. The firemen who have been put back are J.E. Zook, C.G. Holsapple, A.W. Stephens, O.D. Archer, R.L. Brandt, A.E. Aikman, C.G. Blue, A.C. Greeson, G.M. Miller, E.L. Milliken, C.M. Cramer, C.E. Redwing, C.W. Warren, B.L. Linder and T.E. McDonald… MATTOON – W.W. Elliott, a farmer near Mattoon, reports that two sows farrowed 30 pigs several days ago, one of the litters totaling 17 pigs, the other had 13. While not a record breaker, the litter of 17 is unusual for its size, and Elliott reports that every one of the pigs of both that litter and the second one are in A-1 shape.