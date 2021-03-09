Glancing Back for March 9

MATTOON — Rufus M. Utterback, president of the Mattoon Business College, was nominated by Republicans of the city as their candidate for mayor by defeating three other aspirants. Utterback received 629 votes to 504 for incumbent Mayor J.A. Cisna, 297 for McDonnell and 283 for Frisbey. It was the women of the city who "saved the day" for Utterback. Cisna carried the men's vote by 38, but he lost the women's vote by 163 to Utterback. The Democrats had no contested races in the primary. George A. Kizer will be that party's candidate for mayor in the April 19 municipal election... CHARLESTON — C.C. Digby, mayor of Charleston 18 years ago, was nominated by the Republicans of Charleston at the election yesterday to again be their candidate for mayor in the April city election. Digby received a total of 712 votes to 496 for Ben Edman, a building contractor who was popular with the union labor organizations. Democrats offered no contests yesterday. Their candidate for mayor is Charles Dunn.

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board was told last night of a $32 million drop in the college district's assessed valuation and disagreed on a basic policy on naming campus buildings. The board meeting was the first to be held at the permanent Lake Land campus south of Mattoon. Classes will start on campus on Thursday. The decrease in assessed valuation was caused primarily by a partial elimination of the personal property tax. It will mean a loss of about $40,000 in the college's education and building funds... CHARLESTON — A series of witnesses blasted the proposed master plan for higher education yesterday during a five-hour hearing in Buzzard Laboratory School at Eastern Illinois University. The heaviest attacks were levied at parts of the plan which call for closing of the Buzzard Lab School and specialist degrees at EIU. About 45 people testified at the hearing, one of nine being held throughout Illinois... MATTOON — Dave McDowell of Mattoon was named by The Decatur Herald & Review as the 1970-71 high school Wrestler of the Year. McDowell, who wrestled in the 138-pound class, posted a 26-2 record and won the Big 12 championship, the district and sectional titles and won in the first round of the state finals. He had 10 pins, tying a school record.