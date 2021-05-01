Glancing Back for May 1

ARCOLA — Staff from the Champaign office of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency were in Douglas County yesterday after receiving reports that sludge had been draining through field tiles into a drainage ditch which runs through Coles County and into the Kaskaskia River. The sludge, which comes from the Chicago Sanitary District, is being used as fertilizer on about 200 acres of land in Douglas County. Yesterday's leakage was stopped a few hours after the EPA staff arrived... MATTOON — Jack Gilbert and Pam Sanders were crowned king and queen of Jefferson Junior High School yesterday afternoon. Other members of the court are Judith Sanders, Larry Nichols, Kimberly Miller and Joey Johnson. This year's royalty were crowned by Rod Cox and Kay Carter, last year's king and queen. After the coronation ceremony, Jefferson ninth graders, teachers and parents traveled to Fox Ridge State Park for the school's spring picnic.

MATTOON — An armed man fleeing from police in a stolen truck crashed into a tree near St. Mary School two minutes before school dismissal time yesterday afternoon. Police, with guns drawn, apprehended the driver in a matter of minutes. The 23-year-old Mattoon man had shot himself in the groin area during that time, police said. He was admitted to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The scene in the block at 20th Street near Richmond Avenue ended a tense 40 minutes in which the man, Jonathan D. David, is accused of carjacking two vehicles at gunpoint and firing at least one round from a handgun at police during the chase... CHARLESTON — Police arrested a Charleston man yesterday for the March 26 armed robbery of a Mattoon bank. Aaron R. McKinney, 28, was arrested without incident, the FBI said in a statement. McKinney is accused of robbing a branch of the Central National Bank, across from the Cross County Mall in Mattoon. Reports at the time were that a man with a black ski mask displayed a gun at 10:34 a.m., demanded cash and fled on foot to the Ramada Inn where he drove away... MATTOON — Hilarie Dixon tossed a no-hitter, striking out 10 as Mattoon topped Urbana 10-0 in softball action. Dixon walked three in her six-inning no-hitter. She also did a lot of damage with the bat, going 3-for-3 with a triple and a two-run inside-the-park home run.