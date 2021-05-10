Glancing Back for May 10

MATTOON — The first trial run of a new type of burglar-proof mail car, designed to combat mail thieves whose loot is said to have topped the $100 million mark last year, was completed when one of the specially constructed cars arrived in Chicago from New York carrying 27,000 pounds of mail. The mail car consisted of nine safe-like containers that were loaded at the New York Post Office, taken by truck to the rail station and lifted by crane onto the car... MATTOON — The annual meeting of the Mattoon Health Center was held on Friday. New officers are Mrs. G.W. Tetley, president; G.R. Capen, first vice president; W.G. Sawin, second vice president; Miss Sarah Bower, secretary; and Dr. R.J. Coultas, treasurer and executive officer. Great satisfaction was expressed with the management of the health center since its organization. During the last six months, outdoor relief for the poor of Mattoon has reduced $3,000 from the same period of the preceding year... MATTOON — At its meeting today, the newly formed Mattoon Rotary Club finalized plans for the great boys' picnic at Peterson Park on Saturday afternoon. And boys should know that the plans that have been made promise some pleasant doings. Everything that is to be done is just what every boy wants to do on a lark, that is, to have a parade with a band, games of all sorts and eats for all. And so for a good time.