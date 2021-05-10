Glancing Back for May 10

100 years ago,
May 10, 1921
MATTOON — The first trial run of a new type of burglar-proof mail car, designed to combat mail thieves whose loot is said to have topped the $100 million mark last year, was completed when one of the specially constructed cars arrived in Chicago from New York carrying 27,000 pounds of mail. The mail car consisted of nine safe-like containers that were loaded at the New York Post Office, taken by truck to the rail station and lifted by crane onto the car... MATTOON — The annual meeting of the Mattoon Health Center was held on Friday. New officers are Mrs. G.W. Tetley, president; G.R. Capen, first vice president; W.G. Sawin, second vice president; Miss Sarah Bower, secretary; and Dr. R.J. Coultas, treasurer and executive officer. Great satisfaction was expressed with the management of the health center since its organization. During the last six months, outdoor relief for the poor of Mattoon has reduced $3,000 from the same period of the preceding year... MATTOON — At its meeting today, the newly formed Mattoon Rotary Club finalized plans for the great boys' picnic at Peterson Park on Saturday afternoon. And boys should know that the plans that have been made promise some pleasant doings. Everything that is to be done is just what every boy wants to do on a lark, that is, to have a parade with a band, games of all sorts and eats for all. And so for a good time.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Ferrel Atkin, a professor at Eastern Illinois University, is probably the most knowledgeable individual in the area concerning the proposed Lincoln Homestead National Recreation Area. He notes that the benefits of a national recreation area on the Lincoln reservoir would be numerous. The Lincoln Reservoir project, authorized by Congress in 1965, will involve the acquisition of approximately 35,000 acres of land. The Lincoln Homestead National Recreation Area proposal would involve the addition of approximately 10,000 acres making a total land and water area of about 45,000 acres. The additional lands proposed for the national recreation area are hilly and forested and generally are not suited to agricultural uses, but provide an ideal terrain for a variety of outdoor recreation... CHARLESTON — Ted Bertuca of Charleston recently opened a 3,500-square-foot "factory-type" bar in a former warehouse at the intersection of Sixth Street and the Penn Central Railroad tracks in Charleston. Bertuca said the business is "basically a talking bar." He said he doesn't plan to have bands or other entertainment. He said the idea was to convert the warehouse into a bar while keeping the wood and brick effect. Ted's Warehouse will have parking for approximately 100 cars.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Two students are missing after a swimming accident at the Lake Charleston spillway yesterday afternoon. Timothy J. Fix of Plainfield and Joseph A. Bee of Springfield, both students at Eastern Illinois University, are presumed drowned as rescuers worked into the night to recover their bodies. According to Charleston Fire Chief Tom Watson, one of the men was sliding down the spillway and went under water. The second man went in after him. Recent rains have brought the water level at the spillway up from its normal 3 feet at its base to about 8 to 10 feet of "boiling" water... EFFINGHAM — Lindsay Hilligoss tossed a no-hitter, struck out eight and smacked a single and a double as Stewardson-Strasburg eased past Effingham 10-0 yesterday in high school softball. The game was shortened to five innings because of the 10-run rule. Stew-Stras now is 16-9 on the season.