Glancing Back for May 11

100 years ago,
May 11, 1921
MATTOON — A tragic chapter in the history of the Moore Automobile Co. of Danville and Minneapolis opened Monday in federal court at East St. Louis when officers and directors of the company went on trial, charged with misrepresenting their assets for the selling of stock. This company sold more than $1 million worth of stock, and in eastern Illinois thousands of dollars was put into this enterprise. Stock is owned in Charleston and in Mattoon. Otto Kepp, president of the National Bank of Neoga has $2,500 in this speculative security. Wesley A. Storm of Shelbyville is another stockholder... ARTHUR — Charles Hamilton, perhaps the youngest man in the United States to serve commissions as postmaster from three presidents, has just been reappointed at Arthur. Mr. Hamilton is a Republican and first was appointed postmaster at Atwood under President Taft. At the expiration of his term there he moved to Arthur. With the support of men of both political parties he was appointed postmaster at Arthur by President Wilson. Later he took the civil service examination, and now has been given another appointment — the first made by President Harding in Illinois.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The Lake Land College board voted last night to cooperate in efforts to obtain state funds for junior college construction, including Phase II construction at Lake Land. The start of Phase II construction is being held up because Gov. Richard Ogilvie has not released $3 million, which is the state's share of Phase II costs. Lake Land is now fourth on the priority list for junior colleges seeking state funds... MATTOON — Eastern Illinois University has dipped into Mattoon High School's athletic bank for the second time in the past 17 days. Panther coach Don Eddy signed 6-foot-6 Robbie Pinnell to a full NCAA basketball scholarship over the weekend. MHS football-basketball ace Gregg Browne, a classmate of Pinnell, accepted an NCAA football scholarship from EIU on April 23. Pinnell becomes Eddy's first official recruit of the year. Pinnell was listed by EIU assistant coach Colonel "Bud" Scott as one of the top 20 senior basketball players in the state.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — The body of one missing Eastern Illinois University student was recovered by searchers yesterday at Lake Charleston while efforts to find the second victim of Thursday's double drowning have been hampered by weather. Severe thunderstorms forced searchers to temporarily call off the search about noon, just after finding the body of Joe Bee, 21, of Springfield. Searchers found Bee about 50 feet from the west side of the bank, not far from the base of the spillway. The other missing man is Tim Fix, 23, of Plainfield... MATTOON — Wilb Walker has been in the grocery business since 1939 and while he has seen many changes in the business, he predicts more change in the future. Walker, retired for four years, occasionally stops by the office that overlooks Walker's Super Foods on Western Avenue. He started in the business in 1939 when he bought the small family grocery from his father, Claude Walker. He has seen the growth of large chain stores, packaged meats, frozen foods, electronic cash registers and shoppers' mobility with cars. What's next? Walker predicts credit cards will be the most popular way to pay for groceries and shopping by home computer... MATTOON — The JG-TC's "Cooking in Mom's Kitchen" Mother's Day contest was a big success. Many of the recipes, which have been passed down from mother to daughter (and son), are a valuable part of each family's history. First-place winner was Chris Ashley, Mattoon, in honor of her mother, Ann Ayres, for golden brownies. Second place went to Kim Pankey, Toledo, in honor of her mother, Marian Beaumont, for banana cream pie. Juanita Sherwood of Charleston won third place in honor of her mother, Fairy Lanman, for cherry cobbler. Fourth place was awarded to Paula Coker of Mattoon in honor of her mother, Joyce Neal, for merry cookies.