Glancing Back for May 11

CHARLESTON — The body of one missing Eastern Illinois University student was recovered by searchers yesterday at Lake Charleston while efforts to find the second victim of Thursday's double drowning have been hampered by weather. Severe thunderstorms forced searchers to temporarily call off the search about noon, just after finding the body of Joe Bee, 21, of Springfield. Searchers found Bee about 50 feet from the west side of the bank, not far from the base of the spillway. The other missing man is Tim Fix, 23, of Plainfield... MATTOON — Wilb Walker has been in the grocery business since 1939 and while he has seen many changes in the business, he predicts more change in the future. Walker, retired for four years, occasionally stops by the office that overlooks Walker's Super Foods on Western Avenue. He started in the business in 1939 when he bought the small family grocery from his father, Claude Walker. He has seen the growth of large chain stores, packaged meats, frozen foods, electronic cash registers and shoppers' mobility with cars. What's next? Walker predicts credit cards will be the most popular way to pay for groceries and shopping by home computer... MATTOON — The JG-TC's "Cooking in Mom's Kitchen" Mother's Day contest was a big success. Many of the recipes, which have been passed down from mother to daughter (and son), are a valuable part of each family's history. First-place winner was Chris Ashley, Mattoon, in honor of her mother, Ann Ayres, for golden brownies. Second place went to Kim Pankey, Toledo, in honor of her mother, Marian Beaumont, for banana cream pie. Juanita Sherwood of Charleston won third place in honor of her mother, Fairy Lanman, for cherry cobbler. Fourth place was awarded to Paula Coker of Mattoon in honor of her mother, Joyce Neal, for merry cookies.