Glancing Back for May 12

MATTOON — The greatest single month's record in the history of the Illinois Central Railroad system for on-time arrival of passenger trains was made during February. Of all the Illinois Central passenger trains operated over 6,000 miles of lines, 98.5 percent arrived at their terminals on time. The coal bill for the Illinois Central system increased 317 percent between 1914 and 1920, or from $5.6 million in 1914 to $17.9 million last year... CHARLESTON — The Charleston band will open its season tonight, when a full program will be given at the Chamber of Commerce meeting. Members of the all-Charleston band are W.G. Tripp, bandmaster and director; Guy Orcott, Walter Galbreath, Clifford Galbreath, Harold Bennett, Ben Edman, Harry Hedrick, W.G. Combs, Chester Monroe, Leo Tripp, Ben Wiley, J.F. Harris, C.V. Trexler, John Richards, Robert Woods, George Gibler, Ralph Tripp, Rev. J.L. Fisher, Carl Garver, Ed Wilson, D.G. Griffith, Fred Strodbeck, W.O. Goodwin and Francis Tripp... SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Senate today passed a bill which changes the name of the Eastern Illinois Normal School at Charleston to the Eastern Illinois State Teachers College. The bill now goes to the governor.

MATTOON — The Area E-7 Hospital Association today announced the appointment of an executive director and revealed the site for a major new hospital. George M. Tankey, president of the board of directors, announced that William A. Hurlburt, administrator of Mattoon Memorial Hospital, will become executive director. And Tankey said the hospital will be located on 75 acres located on the north side of Illinois Route 16 between the Lerna and Loxa roads just east of the entrance to Coles County Memorial Airport. He said the land where the new hospital will be located is owned by Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Seng... MATTOON — Diane Lathrop will be valedictorian and Dana Ferguson salutatorian of the Mattoon High School graduating class of 1971, it was announced today. Miss Lathrop is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Lathrop. Miss Ferguson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Ferguson. The 1971 commencement exercises will be held June 4 in the MHS gymnasium.