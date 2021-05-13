Glancing Back for May 13

MATTOON — Postmaster Poorman today clarified President Harding's recent ruling regarding the country's post offices. The Mattoon postmaster said the president's ruling means that appointments of new postmasters in first, second and third-class offices means that all future postmasters for Mattoon will come from the list of civil service employees already serving in the post office. Under the Harding order, when no civil service employees at the post office are deemed competent, an examination must be called and one of the three receiving the highest grades must be appointed... TOLEDO — The baptismal service held at Seeley's Ford on Sunday afternoon attracted one of the largest crowds ever in attendance at a service of this nature in Cumberland County. It is conceded by many that 1,800 people is a very conservative estimate of the number present. Automobiles were parked along each side of the highway as far back as the crossroads about one-half mile away and many others were on the west side of the stream. Forty-two members of the Morton Chapel Methodist Episcopal Church received the sacrament of baptism.

CHARLESTON — The governor, state legislators, higher education officials and university administrators lauded Eastern Illinois University President Quincy Doudna last night at a retirement dinner at the University Union. Doudna, president since 1956, will retire Sept. 1. Gov. Richard Ogilvie commended Doudna for emphasizing "orderly growth and development" at EIU. Doudna told the dinner audience that he thought of EIU "as a river. The river rolls on." He and his wife, Winifred, were presented with a color television that was purchased with money from ticket sales to the dinner... MATTOON — Postmaster Leonard Finnegan said today that increases in most postage rates will take effect Monday as the new U.S. Postal Service begins to strive for self-sufficiency as required by new law. Finnegan said postal rates have not been raised since 1967. The new increases will raise first-class letter rates from 6 to 8 cents an ounce... MATTOON — Mrs. Richard Record Jr. of Mattoon has been named an assistant supervisor of Mattoon Township to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of David Baldwin. He had been appointed to fill a vacancy in May 1969. Mrs. Record is a member of the Coles County Mental Health Board and a member of the Mattoon Chapter of the League of Women Voters. She formerly was an administrative assistant in the Foreign Service of the U.S. State Department.