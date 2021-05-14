Glancing Back for May 14

MATTOON — There was a fire last night at the warerooms of the Overland Auto and Traction Co., 1903 Broadway Ave. The fire started from contact of some live wires that heated some plates used in battery charging. The loss to the business, of which Messrs, McElhiney and Grantham are proprietors, was principally in glass and an inside wall. There was damage to one car and to various auto accessories held for sale... NEOGA — Elroy W. Heob has been employed by the school board to be the new superintendent of the Neoga schools. Superintendent Fairweather had announced his intention to leave Neoga at the close of the present school term. Mr. Heob has been superintendent of the Stewardson schools for the past two years. The junior and senior classes of Neoga High School plan to leave as a joint class memorial a bronze tablet containing the names of all former students of Neoga High School who saw service in the great war.