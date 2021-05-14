Glancing Back for May 14

100 years ago,
May 14, 1921
MATTOON — There was a fire last night at the warerooms of the Overland Auto and Traction Co., 1903 Broadway Ave. The fire started from contact of some live wires that heated some plates used in battery charging. The loss to the business, of which Messrs, McElhiney and Grantham are proprietors, was principally in glass and an inside wall. There was damage to one car and to various auto accessories held for sale... NEOGA — Elroy W. Heob has been employed by the school board to be the new superintendent of the Neoga schools. Superintendent Fairweather had announced his intention to leave Neoga at the close of the present school term. Mr. Heob has been superintendent of the Stewardson schools for the past two years. The junior and senior classes of Neoga High School plan to leave as a joint class memorial a bronze tablet containing the names of all former students of Neoga High School who saw service in the great war.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The City of Mattoon today planned to file an appeal of an Illinois Pollution Control Board order concerning sewer system improvements and former Mattoon Mayor Carus Icenogle said he also plans to file suit asking for a judicial review of the order. The city's suit contests not only the board's order but also the constitutionality of the Environmental Protection Act. The April 14 order requires issuance of some $5.2 million to $5.5 million in sewer bonds without referendum by July 15. The money would be used to finance improvements needed to bring Mattoon up to state sewer standards... MATTOON — Seven Mattoon High School seniors have earned a straight-A average for their four years of high school. The students recognized include Dane Ferguson, Dana Wilson, Cindy Busk, Libby Johnson, Trudy Campbell, Mike Prevo and Diane Lathrop.
25 years ago, 1996
EFFINGHAM — Officials from Lake Land College and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville have announced a new partnership in the bachelor of science in nursing program. The program will allow registered nurses to enroll in classes leading to a BSN degree with classes held at Kluthe Center for Higher Education and Technology in Effingham and at the Lake Land campus in Mattoon... MATTOON — The Oakland High School team won the Coles County Envirothon for the second straight year recently at Douglas-Hart Nature Center. Mattoon placed second and Charleston was third. Members of the winning team are Layne Brown, Paul Strader, Candace Gullion, Lori Miller and Miranda Gutzmer. Team coach is Marijon Stites... MATTOON — Three Mattoon J.C. Penney associates recently were awarded all-star status for superior customer service and surpassing sales criteria. Dixie Rogers of the fine jewelry department, Bill Shook of the shoe department and Lisa Ard of the salon were awarded all-star pins and invited to a company dinner based on their 1995 performances. Store Manager Royce Bervig said the three are perfect examples of how individual effort promotes growth.