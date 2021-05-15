Glancing Back for May 15

CHARLESTON — The First National Bank of Charleston has on display a splendid photograph of a large painting of the fourth Lincoln-Douglas debate held in Charleston on Sept. 18, 1858, the original of which hangs in the State House in Springfield. It is attracting a great deal of attention, and older citizens readily recognize several of those sitting on the debate platform. Among those seen are O.B. Ficklin, H.B.H. Bromwell, Dr. Chambers, James T. Cunningham, Elisha Linder, Usher Linder, and Richard J. Oglesby. The likenesses of them and of Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas are almost perfect... CHARLESTON — The 21st annual commencement exercises of the Eastern Illinois State Normal School are to be held from May 14 to June 4. Graduation exercises end June 4 with an address, "Class Consciousness in Education," to be given by Henry Johnson, head of the department of history, teachers college of Columbia University. Children of the Training School will present the operetta, "The Feast of the Red Corn," at 8 o'clock tonight. Francis G. Blair, state superintendent of public instruction and former EISNS instructor, will address the class on May 30. President Lord's reception for the class is June 3 and a baseball game between EISNS and Bradley Polytechnic Institute will conclude commencement on June 4.