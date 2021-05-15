Glancing Back for May 15

100 years ago, May 15, 1920
CHARLESTON — The First National Bank of Charleston has on display a splendid photograph of a large painting of the fourth Lincoln-Douglas debate held in Charleston on Sept. 18, 1858, the original of which hangs in the State House in Springfield. It is attracting a great deal of attention, and older citizens readily recognize several of those sitting on the debate platform. Among those seen are O.B. Ficklin, H.B.H. Bromwell, Dr. Chambers, James T. Cunningham, Elisha Linder, Usher Linder, and Richard J. Oglesby. The likenesses of them and of Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas are almost perfect... CHARLESTON — The 21st annual commencement exercises of the Eastern Illinois State Normal School are to be held from May 14 to June 4. Graduation exercises end June 4 with an address, "Class Consciousness in Education," to be given by Henry Johnson, head of the department of history, teachers college of Columbia University. Children of the Training School will present the operetta, "The Feast of the Red Corn," at 8 o'clock tonight. Francis G. Blair, state superintendent of public instruction and former EISNS instructor, will address the class on May 30. President Lord's reception for the class is June 3 and a baseball game between EISNS and Bradley Polytechnic Institute will conclude commencement on June 4.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — A proposal to fly the flag at Eastern Illinois University at half-staff for the duration of American armed involvement in Southeast Asia was defeated in a campus referendum by a vote of 2,994 to 1,299. The proposal was defeated in what was described as one of the largest vote turnouts in history at EIU. Students accounted for about 2,250 of the "no" votes while faculty and civil service employees accounted for 744 "no" votes... CHARLESTON — Merv Baker, Charleston High School's longtime football, basketball and track coach, was granted a one-year leave of absence by the school board as he is a candidate for regional school superintendent. Baker became head coach at Charleston in 1953.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Tuesday is National Teachers Day, a day set aside to honor people who have helped others develop values that remain with them all their lives. Mattoon Mayor Wanda Ferguson used the occasion to hand out flowers to teachers at Bennett School. Receiving the flowers were Peg Bryant, Barb McKinzie, Mindy Winskill, Kathy Wright, Deanna Dixon, Mary King and Kay Wiber... MATTOON — Sgt. John Haller and Alex of the Evansville, Ind., Police Department got top dog honors at the weekend-long police dog trials at Coles County Memorial Airport. The two were among 36 teams participating in the U.S. Police Canine Association Region 16 Dog Trials. A team from St. Louis placed second and a second Evansville team was third. Sgt. Steve Darimont and Duke of the Coles County Sheriff's Department placed 10th overall. Officer Greg Voudrie and Baron of the Mattoon Police Department took second in the agility portion of the competition.