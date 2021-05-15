Glancing Back for May 15

100 years ago,
May 15, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Frank Fontaine, best known for his portrayal of "Crazy Guggenheim" on The Jackie Gleason television show, was in Mattoon yesterday. K.C. Summers of K.C. Summers Buick donated the use of a car to Guggenheim during his two-week engagement at the Park Hills Country Club in Effingham. Fontaine is a vocalist in addition to being a comedian. His album, "Songs I Sing on the Jackie Gleason Show," reached No. 1 on Billboard Magazine's Top LP chart several years ago. Fontaine's appearance at the country club is the first in a series of headliners who will appear at Clifford Grunloh's place at the country club... MATTOON — A health occupations orientation class, which has been described as a "new approach to the introduction of health care occupations" will be offered at Mattoon High School next year, according to William Brandvold, director of vocational and industrial education. Brandvold said the course will include classroom instruction and laboratory experiences, plus occupational experiences gained through visits to hospitals and dental offices and through selected on-the-job training in health care facilities.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Searchers recovered the body of the second victim of last week's double drowning yesterday evening. Spotters on the Blakeman Bridge about a half-mile away from the Lake Charleston spillway saw the body of Tim Fix come to the surface of the water and notified members of the Coles County Search and Rescue Team and the Illinois Conservation Police. Fix, 23, of Plainfield and Joe Bee, 21, of Springfield were presumed dead after a swimming accident Thursday afternoon at the Lake Charleston spillway. Bee's body was recovered late Friday morning... MATTOON — Local schools took a $850,000 step into the computer world yesterday and began working toward an after-school program for kids whose parents are still at work. The Mattoon school board approved a technology project that includes Internet access for each district building, computers in every elementary classroom and telephones and the capability of cable TV in junior and senior high classrooms. The plan includes about 100 computers and more than 20 printers. Included in the project is $30,000 to train the staff.