Glancing Back for May 15

MATTOON — Frank Fontaine, best known for his portrayal of "Crazy Guggenheim" on The Jackie Gleason television show, was in Mattoon yesterday. K.C. Summers of K.C. Summers Buick donated the use of a car to Guggenheim during his two-week engagement at the Park Hills Country Club in Effingham. Fontaine is a vocalist in addition to being a comedian. His album, "Songs I Sing on the Jackie Gleason Show," reached No. 1 on Billboard Magazine's Top LP chart several years ago. Fontaine's appearance at the country club is the first in a series of headliners who will appear at Clifford Grunloh's place at the country club... MATTOON — A health occupations orientation class, which has been described as a "new approach to the introduction of health care occupations" will be offered at Mattoon High School next year, according to William Brandvold, director of vocational and industrial education. Brandvold said the course will include classroom instruction and laboratory experiences, plus occupational experiences gained through visits to hospitals and dental offices and through selected on-the-job training in health care facilities.