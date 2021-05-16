Glancing Back for May 16

MATTOON — Saturday, May 14, will be a red letter day for the boys of Mattoon in their memories of youth when they are members of the Rotary Club and engaged in arranging picnics for boys of the next generation. Hundreds of boys took part in the giant parade from the high school to Peterson Park. The 1,200 boys scampered in various relay games while 16 Rotarians were busy getting 500 pounds of wienies, 2,500 buns and mustard into correct shape for each boy to fashion a sandwich. Another 1,200 pounds of lemons were turned into lemonade. Ice cream also was served. Finally, all the boys had all they wanted to eat and they gathered for a few final words from Rotarian Sayler with the final exhortation of all going to church on Sunday... SULLIVAN — Mrs. Jessie Finley of Decatur and her 2-year-old Dean Titus were killed Saturday afternoon when the automobile in which they were riding was struck by a northbound Illinois Central train about four blocks south of the square in Sullivan. Mrs. Finley went to the Lee Taylor greenhouse in the south part of town to order some plants for her garden. A half block north of the track she saw Mr. Taylor. She stopped and conversed with him and then drove on to the greenhouse, but her auto was struck by the oncoming passenger train... ARCOLA — Dishonesty of trusted officials closed the doors of the Arcola State Bank this morning when Bank Examiner Whitlock and men from the state auditor's office took possession of what is left of this erstwhile prosperous institution. Disclosure made upon examination of the books show that the loss to the bank is almost $400,000. Officers of the law are at hand armed with warrants for the arrest of M.T. Quirk, president of the bank, and John B. Quirk, his son and cashier of the bank, for their malfeasance.