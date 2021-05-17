Glancing Back for May 17

100 years ago,
May 17, 1921
CHARLESTON — Frank E. Bishop, superintendent of Coles County highways, says citizens of the county need to come together on the bond issue roads project right now. Counties willing to let the state highway department select the route to be improved are going to get the roads. The state has selected Route No. 25 through Coles County. It would be 12 miles of hard road from Arcola to the Dead Man's Grove schoolhouse north of Mattoon. The county superintendent says everyone should drop their selfish interests and work for Coles County as a whole... CHARLESTON — Hutton Township is stirred up over the unlawful fishing of men who get too near the dam in the Embarras River in their anxiety to hook something to carry home. Deputy Game Warden T.A. Nolan, in the course of protecting fish, arrested John C. Dodson for fishing within 100 feet of a dam, and he was given a preliminary hearing in Charleston yesterday. Nolan was held for grand jury action at the October term court... ARCOLA — In a report sent from Fort Sheridan relative to those who failed to appear for examination and classification during the war and who were classified as "slackers," Douglas County can claim "credit" for having 10 such young men. The War Department offers a reward of $50 for the apprehension of any of the slackers.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — Federal student-aid funds totaling almost $1.4 million have been approved for eight colleges and universities in East-Central Illinois. Educational Opportunity grants awarded include Eastern Illinois University, $205,920 for 355 students; Lake Land College, $20,232 for 35 students. Other grants went to Lincoln Christian College, Lincoln College, Millikin University, Parkland College and the University of Illinois. Work-study programs also were awarded to seven area schools, including Eastern Illinois University, $54,739 for 314 students, and Lake Land College, $11,291 for 68 students... MATTOON — Mattoon Printing Center claimed the team scratch championship this season in the Mattoon City Bowling Tournament. Members of the team are Bill Bridges, Charles Slifer, Mike McCall, Bob McCall and Jim Clark. The scratch doubles winner was the team of Chic Endebrock and Carroll Lee. Duane Dutton had the high game of the tournament while Rusty Buhneing won scratch all events, Ron Whitney won doubles handicap and Bill Morgan was winner of the all-events handicap.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Water rates in Mattoon are likely to increase about 50 percent the next two years and perhaps another 10-12 percent in 1998. Overall, it amounts to about a $5 a month increase, the amount officials projected bills would increase to pay for a new water treatment plant and other improvements. Increases would be phased in over three years so the rate likely will go up $2 to $2.50 a month each year... SHELBYVILLE — Heavy rains will continue to keep Lake Shelbyville day use areas and beaches closed, probably through the Memorial Day weekend. The beaches are under water, as much as four feet deep in some areas. The pool elevation of Lake Shelbyville crested at 615.96 feet above sea level yesterday, which is 16 feet above the normal summer pool. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had similar problems with rain last year which prevented beaches from opening until July 4. Based on the rate water is being released through the dam, the earliest beaches will open may not be until early June, officials said.