Glancing Back for May 17

CHARLESTON — Frank E. Bishop, superintendent of Coles County highways, says citizens of the county need to come together on the bond issue roads project right now. Counties willing to let the state highway department select the route to be improved are going to get the roads. The state has selected Route No. 25 through Coles County. It would be 12 miles of hard road from Arcola to the Dead Man's Grove schoolhouse north of Mattoon. The county superintendent says everyone should drop their selfish interests and work for Coles County as a whole... CHARLESTON — Hutton Township is stirred up over the unlawful fishing of men who get too near the dam in the Embarras River in their anxiety to hook something to carry home. Deputy Game Warden T.A. Nolan, in the course of protecting fish, arrested John C. Dodson for fishing within 100 feet of a dam, and he was given a preliminary hearing in Charleston yesterday. Nolan was held for grand jury action at the October term court... ARCOLA — In a report sent from Fort Sheridan relative to those who failed to appear for examination and classification during the war and who were classified as "slackers," Douglas County can claim "credit" for having 10 such young men. The War Department offers a reward of $50 for the apprehension of any of the slackers.