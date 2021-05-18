Glancing Back for May 18

MATTOON — The mayor and all members of the Mattoon City Council, except one, were on hand for a notably long council meeting last night, it being almost 11 o'clock before adjournment was reached. A communication was read from the Big Four Railroad stating that a strip of right-of-way north of of the Gabbert Lumber Company's yard, now in use by the city as part of West Broadway Avenue, was its property, and unless the city wished to buy it, the road would fence it in. Also, President Warrren G. Harding was advised that the Mattoon City Council desires him to "recognize Ireland as a sister republic," and the city clerk was instructed to break the news to him by correspondence... CHARLESTON — Fire Chief and Mrs. John W. Rauch of Charleston are in receipt of word from the government that the body of their son, Edison Rauch, who was killed in action on a French battlefield on Sept. 21, 1918, was en route to the United States. As soon as word of its arrival is received, the body will be forwarded to Charleston for burial... ASHMORE — The funeral for Cpl. Emil E. Miller arrived was held Sunday afternoon at the Presbyterian Church. Miller, 25, and son of Mr. and Mrs. G.H. Miller of Ashmore, died in battle in France on Oct. 31, 1918. The church edifice was filled to overflowing with at least 1,500 people in attendance.