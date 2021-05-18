Glancing Back for May 18

100 years ago,
May 18, 1921
MATTOON — The mayor and all members of the Mattoon City Council, except one, were on hand for a notably long council meeting last night, it being almost 11 o'clock before adjournment was reached. A communication was read from the Big Four Railroad stating that a strip of right-of-way north of of the Gabbert Lumber Company's yard, now in use by the city as part of West Broadway Avenue, was its property, and unless the city wished to buy it, the road would fence it in. Also, President Warrren G. Harding was advised that the Mattoon City Council desires him to "recognize Ireland as a sister republic," and the city clerk was instructed to break the news to him by correspondence... CHARLESTON — Fire Chief and Mrs. John W. Rauch of Charleston are in receipt of word from the government that the body of their son, Edison Rauch, who was killed in action on a French battlefield on Sept. 21, 1918, was en route to the United States. As soon as word of its arrival is received, the body will be forwarded to Charleston for burial... ASHMORE — The funeral for Cpl. Emil E. Miller arrived was held Sunday afternoon at the Presbyterian Church. Miller, 25, and son of Mr. and Mrs. G.H. Miller of Ashmore, died in battle in France on Oct. 31, 1918. The church edifice was filled to overflowing with at least 1,500 people in attendance.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — City Attorney Joseph R. Spitz filed a suit in Coles County Circuit Court yesterday appealing the recent order of the Illinois Pollution Control Board. The suit will be similar to one filed Friday in the Fourth District Appellate Court in Springfield. The pollution control board's order, among other things, requires the City of Mattoon to issue by July 15 enough bonds to pay finance a sewer system improvement program. It is estimated that could cost as much as $5.5 million... CHARLESTON — The church in the movie "Hello Dolly!" has been reproduced in Charleston at 917 Woodlawn in the Heritage Woods subdivision of Charleston. Developer John Young created Heritage Chapel, as the church is called, from a photo Young received from the motion picture company. It features columns made of wood from Pennsylvania and chandeliers from Italy. A steeple and bell tower will soon be added to the church building.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — One man already is interested in obtaining one of the three liquor licenses now available under an ordinance the Coles County Board approved Tuesday. John Wade, owner of Meadowview Golf Course in Pleasant Grove Township near Mattoon, has filed the required application fee and bond with the county board office. Wade apparently does not meet an ordinance requirement that a license holder live in Coles County for at least a year before being granted a license. However, he still can apply for the license and would receive it when he meets the requirement, said Tim Yow, county board chairman... CHARLESTON — If you have ever enjoyed high school girls athletics as a participant or spectator, there is one person in particular who deserves your thanks. Ola Bundy, assistant executive director of the Illinois High School Association, will retire in June after 29 years of developing girls athletics in the state. Bundy was instrumental in the introduction of girls interscholastic sports 24 years ago. She has been in charge of the IHSA girls state track meet, which takes place at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field this weekend, since the first one in 1973. In Illinois, the number of girls participating in high school sports is 62.2 percent of the number of boys participating, Bundy said, well above the national average of 38 percent.