Glancing Back for May 19

100 years ago,
May 19, 1921
TOLEDO — At a meeting of the board of directors of the Cumberland County Farm Bureau it was decided to engage as the county's first farm adviser, J.C. Price of Blue Island. Mr. Price is a graduate of the University of Illinois and has been teaching at Blue Island, coming highly recommended. His duties will begin July 1 and he will have an office at the courthouse in Toledo... CHARLESTON — A Spring Fantasy was given this afternoon on the campus of the Eastern Illinois State Normal School. This fantasy had 15 dances and the crowning of the May queen, Miss Madge Connor. The finale was a large Maypole dance. The fantasy was given by 135 students of the Normal and training schools. The fantasy was under the direction of Miss Agnes Stewart... MATTOON — The annual report of the librarian of the Mattoon Public Library shows that there were 10,640 books on the library shelves as of May 1. During the past year, 322 books were bought for the library and 29 were given to it. During the past year, the library was open on 308 days, in which time 1,095 books were issued.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — A tool storage van has been reconditioned by Mattoon High School students and is now available for use by building trades and vocational classes. The van was rebuilt and customized by MHS vocational students who rebuilt the engine, installed shelving and repaired and repainted the body. The van was purchased for $50 and then repaired. Total cost of the project was about $200. Among the students participating were Fred VanScyoc, Bill House and Mark Lee, building trades students; Mark Hitchner and Dan Bryan, auto mechanics students; and Tony Strohl and Bob Riley, agriculture mechanics students. Instructors include Vernon Gwaltney, agriculture; Delbert Moncel, building trades; and Raymond Elder, auto mechanics... MATTOON — Mrs. Carolyn Nunamaker was among eight people to complete Sunday's annual Cancer Walkathon, sponsored by Lake Land College. She is the first woman ever to complete the 35-mile course. Others who went the distance include Pierre Sronce, Dale Weatherall, Roger Gebhardt, Jim Hibschman, Tim Walton, Wes Payton and Dan Clayton. Sronce crossed the finish line first at 7:22 p.m. after approximately 8 1/2 hours of walking for 35 miles. The majority of participants withdrew after about 18 1/2 miles. Each walker was sponsored by a business which paid 50 cents for each mile completed. The event raised approximately $584 for the American Cancer Society.