Glancing Back for May 19

TOLEDO — At a meeting of the board of directors of the Cumberland County Farm Bureau it was decided to engage as the county's first farm adviser, J.C. Price of Blue Island. Mr. Price is a graduate of the University of Illinois and has been teaching at Blue Island, coming highly recommended. His duties will begin July 1 and he will have an office at the courthouse in Toledo... CHARLESTON — A Spring Fantasy was given this afternoon on the campus of the Eastern Illinois State Normal School. This fantasy had 15 dances and the crowning of the May queen, Miss Madge Connor. The finale was a large Maypole dance. The fantasy was given by 135 students of the Normal and training schools. The fantasy was under the direction of Miss Agnes Stewart... MATTOON — The annual report of the librarian of the Mattoon Public Library shows that there were 10,640 books on the library shelves as of May 1. During the past year, 322 books were bought for the library and 29 were given to it. During the past year, the library was open on 308 days, in which time 1,095 books were issued.