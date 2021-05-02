Glancing Back for May 2

100 years ago,
May 2, 1921
MATTOON — Newly elected Mayor Kizer's list of appointments was approved by the Mattoon City Council. The mayor named 29 people to manager and board positions. Ira Powell was appointed city attorney, John A. Goetz was named city attorney, S.C. McDuffie is street superintendent, Miss Agnes Powers is city collector, William McKleroy is chief of police and J.C. Weaver returns as fire chief. Mayor Kizer said he will enforce the laws the best he knows how "and in enforcing them I shall endeavor to use common sense." The new mayor was escorted to his seat by outgoing Mayor Cisna... CHARLESTON — A bunch of disgusted ball players returned yesterday evening from Charleston where they were defeated by a score of 16-2. Mattoon Manager Cal Crum said the west side squad was "robbed of everything by the umpire." Crum said the Mattoon squad was practically the same as the team that whipped Charleston 8-0 the previous week except Crum was not able to pitch this week after injuring his hand in the first game. The county seaters had 16 hits, including home runs by McArthur and Turner... MATTOON — Two job compositors employed by the Gazette Printing Co. did not report for work today, because the Gazette Printing Co. had refused their demand for a 44-hour work week, instead of a 48-hour work week, which schedule of hours had been in effect for many years. The Journal Gazette newspaper is in no way affected, as it has a contract with its employees on the basis of a 48-hour week.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — A Los Angeles-based conductor and choreographer will teach blocking and dance steps to 225 elementary school children for the fifth annual Children's Choir Festival on Monday in the Mattoon High School Gym. John Jacobson, president and founder of America Sings!, a nonprofit group for young performers, will work with chorus and glee club members from Mattoon, Sullivan and Bethany. Each school's students will have separate sets and then gather for several joint numbers. Since 1989, more than 45,000 young singers have attended Jacobson's America Sings! festivals... MATTOON — Clients of the Coles County Mental Health Center find a satisfying feeling comes from working at The Flower Box. Located in the southeast corner of the Cross County Mall parking lot, The Flower Box helps clients with "serious mental disabilities," said Linda Hardin of the Mental Health Center. She said the experience clients get at The Flower Box teaches them how to deal with money, deal with plants and learn the system. Clients sell plants grown by Shelby County Community Services, a vocational program for people with disabilities.