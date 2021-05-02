Glancing Back for May 2

MATTOON — Newly elected Mayor Kizer's list of appointments was approved by the Mattoon City Council. The mayor named 29 people to manager and board positions. Ira Powell was appointed city attorney, John A. Goetz was named city attorney, S.C. McDuffie is street superintendent, Miss Agnes Powers is city collector, William McKleroy is chief of police and J.C. Weaver returns as fire chief. Mayor Kizer said he will enforce the laws the best he knows how "and in enforcing them I shall endeavor to use common sense." The new mayor was escorted to his seat by outgoing Mayor Cisna... CHARLESTON — A bunch of disgusted ball players returned yesterday evening from Charleston where they were defeated by a score of 16-2. Mattoon Manager Cal Crum said the west side squad was "robbed of everything by the umpire." Crum said the Mattoon squad was practically the same as the team that whipped Charleston 8-0 the previous week except Crum was not able to pitch this week after injuring his hand in the first game. The county seaters had 16 hits, including home runs by McArthur and Turner... MATTOON — Two job compositors employed by the Gazette Printing Co. did not report for work today, because the Gazette Printing Co. had refused their demand for a 44-hour work week, instead of a 48-hour work week, which schedule of hours had been in effect for many years. The Journal Gazette newspaper is in no way affected, as it has a contract with its employees on the basis of a 48-hour week.