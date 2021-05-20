Glancing Back for May 20

CHARLESTON — Progress is being made by workmen at the Coles County Fairgrounds in preparation for a "bigger and better fair." For many weeks, workmen under the direction of Dan Meek have been painting and repairing the barns, sheds and buildings which have been badly needed since the tornado of 1917. One horse in training is the good pacing mare, Hazel A, owned by Jack Stern, well-known horseman of Charleston. If she remains right, she will make a wonderful pacer and will "fetch the bacon" this year... ARCOLA — The Arcola State Bank is set to reopen its doors tomorrow morning, following the closing of its doors on Monday due to shortage of some $400,000. At a meeting of the Douglas County Bankers Association, attended also by T.E. Lyons, the new bank president, and Bank Examiner Whitlock, the bank's board of directors was proffered all the cash needed to meet any possible contingency on opening the doors... CHARLESTON — The list of graduates in this year's class of the Eastern Illinois State Normal School shows 21 students from Charleston and five from Mattoon as members of the class. Fourteen of the Charleston graduates are women while all five from Mattoon are female. This year's graduating class numbers 68 women and men.