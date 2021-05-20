Glancing Back for May 20

100 years ago,
May 20, 1921
CHARLESTON — Progress is being made by workmen at the Coles County Fairgrounds in preparation for a "bigger and better fair." For many weeks, workmen under the direction of Dan Meek have been painting and repairing the barns, sheds and buildings which have been badly needed since the tornado of 1917. One horse in training is the good pacing mare, Hazel A, owned by Jack Stern, well-known horseman of Charleston. If she remains right, she will make a wonderful pacer and will "fetch the bacon" this year... ARCOLA — The Arcola State Bank is set to reopen its doors tomorrow morning, following the closing of its doors on Monday due to shortage of some $400,000. At a meeting of the Douglas County Bankers Association, attended also by T.E. Lyons, the new bank president, and Bank Examiner Whitlock, the bank's board of directors was proffered all the cash needed to meet any possible contingency on opening the doors... CHARLESTON — The list of graduates in this year's class of the Eastern Illinois State Normal School shows 21 students from Charleston and five from Mattoon as members of the class. Fourteen of the Charleston graduates are women while all five from Mattoon are female. This year's graduating class numbers 68 women and men.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — Approximately 975 students are candidates for degrees to be awarded at Eastern Illinois University's spring commencement at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the Lincoln Field Stadium. EIU President Quincy Doudna will confer the degrees and give the charge to the class. Fourteen students will graduate with High Honors and 64 with Honors. Those graduating with High Honors include Robert E. Bland, Donald W. Ingram and Gerald L. Jenkins, all of Charleston; and Dale R. Jackson, Mattoon. Graduating with Honors from the area are Natalie K. Manbeck, Larry R. Stuffle, Susan E. Thomas and William J. Warmoth, Charleston; Andrew P. Rauwolf, Ivan T. Snowden and Vicki S. Snowden, all of Mattoon; Richard E. Biggs, Arcola; Barbara Ann Short, Neoga; and Kathy D. Jones and Calvin J. Reynolds, Sullivan... CHARLESTON — A $15,000 suit involving Central Illinois Public Service Co., a farmer and 315 hogs is scheduled to go to a Coles County jury on Monday. The suit was filed May 1, 1970, by Dale Annis, a Lafayette Township farmer. Annis contends CIPS allowed electrical service to be interrupted to his controlled swine parlor (for temperature control, among other things) on Aug. 31, 1969. The result of the power failure, Annis contends, was that fans in the parlor quit working and 315 hogs died.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — The annual May Merriment fundraiser for the Mattoon Area YMCA helped raise about $32,000 for the facility. The dollar figure includes revenue from live and silent auctions at the event held at Eastern Illinois University's Martin Luther King Jr. Union Saturday, as well as rose sales, said YMCA Executive Director Michael Wall. The seventh annual May Merriment saw sales of a necklace for $1,100 from Towne Square Jewelers and a basketball autographed by Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls, which went for $700. Wall said 40 volunteers had spent about six months working on the fundraising event... MATTOON — Consolidated Communications Directories and the Virgin Islands Telephone Co. have announced that Consolidated will be the new publisher of the Vitelco directory for the Virgin Islands. The five-year, $25 million agreement is the Mattoon-based telephone company's largest revenue-producing directory, and the contract marks the company's first offshore directory. Based in Effingham, Consolidated's directory division, publishes 370 telephone directories in 38 states.