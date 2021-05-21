Glancing Back for May 21

MATTOON — Mayor Kizer and Chief of Police McKleroy have been in receipt of daily complaints against speeding, but none being accompanied with the evidence necessary to secure conviction. "This business has got to stop. The law has fixed the rate at which cars may be driven, and when they break the law, the police should get the number of the car and bring the driver into court," the mayor declared. Chief McKleroy said orders have been issued to the entire force to bring in speed violators in hopes of reducing speeding on resident streets and on Broadway... MATTOON — Use of the parks of the city for spring is just beginning. Peterson Park has already had four Sundays with good-sized crowds on account in large part of the ball games. The Alliance-Cunningham Park is used every school day as a playground by children of the Washington School. Central Park with the Health Center is used by many the year round, and the hitching posts around it are in general use also throughout the year by those who drive into town by buggy and horse. Lytle Park is in the middle of improvements.