Glancing Back for May 21

100 years ago,
May 21, 1921
MATTOON — Mayor Kizer and Chief of Police McKleroy have been in receipt of daily complaints against speeding, but none being accompanied with the evidence necessary to secure conviction. "This business has got to stop. The law has fixed the rate at which cars may be driven, and when they break the law, the police should get the number of the car and bring the driver into court," the mayor declared. Chief McKleroy said orders have been issued to the entire force to bring in speed violators in hopes of reducing speeding on resident streets and on Broadway... MATTOON — Use of the parks of the city for spring is just beginning. Peterson Park has already had four Sundays with good-sized crowds on account in large part of the ball games. The Alliance-Cunningham Park is used every school day as a playground by children of the Washington School. Central Park with the Health Center is used by many the year round, and the hitching posts around it are in general use also throughout the year by those who drive into town by buggy and horse. Lytle Park is in the middle of improvements.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Authorities are investigating the possibility that a labor dispute might be involved in two explosions which occurred overnight in Mattoon. A bomb or other explosive device went off at the Floyd E. Brosam Construction Co. on South 21st St. about 11:30 p.m. Another explosion came at an addition under construction at the Mattoon Holiday Inn on East Broadway about 2 a.m. No one was injured. The explosion did extensive damage to the Brosam building. At the Holiday Inn, two rooms under construction were damaged at the rear of the building... CHARLESTON — Lafferty Nature Study Center in Charleston is located behind the Carl Sandburg Elementary School at 1924 Reynolds Drive. It features three wooden bridges and several winding paths. The park consists of just three acres. The park was named after the late Russell Lafferty, Charleston city clerk from 1948 to 1969. The building of bridges, clearing of paths and layout of the park was carried out by Camille Monier, Charleston park superintendent... MATTOON — Marilyn Ashenbramer compiled the high average this season in the Mattoon Women's Bowling League. Marleen Lawhorn and Jewel Beasley tied for high game of the year. Three local women — Wanda Shirey, Loraine Meyer and Lois Wood — became new members of the Illinois State Tourney 20-Year Club. They have bowled in the state tournament for 20 years.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Steve Rich of Charleston has been named Eastern Illinois University's director of alumni services. Rich has been serving as EIU's acting director of alumni services for 11 months, in addition to completing his duties as EIU's assistant athletic director for marketing and development. Rich began his career in higher education at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he spent two years assisting his alma mater with its athletics marketing and promotion initiatives. He and his wife Cindy have two children... MATTOON — Owning the Midas Auto Systems shops in both Charleston and Mattoon helps from both an advertising and promotion standpoint, said John Inyart, new owner of the Mattoon shop at 309 N. 15th St. Inyart, owner of the Charleston Midas for six years, recently purchased the Mattoon store from Jerry Cox, who is retiring. Before buying the Charleston Midas, Inyart worked in another shop for about nine years. Jim Phillips is manager of the Mattoon store... MATTOON — Jumping rope isn't just child's play at two area schools. The Jump Rope for Heart program raised more than $2,500 at the schools. Mattoon Treatment and Learning Center raised $1,330.73 for the American Heart Association event. Mark Twain Elementary School in Charleston students raised $1,251.05. The money raised will be used by the American Heart Association's research, educational programs and community service projects.