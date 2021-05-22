Glancing Back for May 22

MATTOON — Coles County Sheriff Paul B. Smith, his deputies and area farmers have been looking for a nude motorcyclist or motorcyclists which have been reported seen during the past month northeast of Mattoon. Smith said he has been riding the school bus that goes into that area mornings and afternoons. He said there have been about four sightings during the past month. Observers have reported seeing one to three people riding in the nude. The last such report was on Monday when one person was spotted... MATTOON — Warm weather has brought out the boaters on Lake Mattoon and Lake Paradise. In order to prevent boating accidents, the Mattoon Lakes Advisory Committee has issued a set of regulations for the two lakes. Among the guidelines are that all boats must be licensed by the State of Illinois and registered with the City of Mattoon, boaters must not operate a craft while using or under the influence of alcohol, those under age 16 may only operate a boat if accompanied by an adult, no swimming out of a boat, no water skiing within 200 feet of the shoreline, no water skiing between sunset and sunrise.