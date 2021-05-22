Glancing Back for May 22

100 years ago,
May 22, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Coles County Sheriff Paul B. Smith, his deputies and area farmers have been looking for a nude motorcyclist or motorcyclists which have been reported seen during the past month northeast of Mattoon. Smith said he has been riding the school bus that goes into that area mornings and afternoons. He said there have been about four sightings during the past month. Observers have reported seeing one to three people riding in the nude. The last such report was on Monday when one person was spotted... MATTOON — Warm weather has brought out the boaters on Lake Mattoon and Lake Paradise. In order to prevent boating accidents, the Mattoon Lakes Advisory Committee has issued a set of regulations for the two lakes. Among the guidelines are that all boats must be licensed by the State of Illinois and registered with the City of Mattoon, boaters must not operate a craft while using or under the influence of alcohol, those under age 16 may only operate a boat if accompanied by an adult, no swimming out of a boat, no water skiing within 200 feet of the shoreline, no water skiing between sunset and sunrise.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Debate over a proposed zoning ordinance affecting Mattoon day care facilities was as hot as the room where the Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning met last night. A standing-room-only crowd of 23 people crammed into the small, sweltering court room at Mattoon City Hall to voice their thoughts on the proposed zoning amendment which would require day care providers with more than eight children to obtain a special use permit. Those present talked about excess traffic, effect on property values and the definition of a kennel for animals. The next stop for the proposed ordinance amendment is the city planning commission on June 10... CHARLESTON — Trailmobile added a second shift of replacement workers yesterday and, according to unconfirmed reports, has increased the number of replacements working in the plant. According to Ed Kennedy, human resources manager at the plant, the company started the second shift to increase efficiency on the orders already at the plant. According to the locked-out United Paperworkers Union, 509 replacement workers entered the plant yesterday. Kennedy would not confirm the number of workers. About 150 replacement workers first entered the plant for work on Feb. 21.