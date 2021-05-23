Glancing Back for May 23

100 years ago,
May 23, 1921
MATTOON — Another warm Sunday, indeed a very warm Sunday, sent people to the parks in large numbers. This morning opened up with a temperature of 80 degrees. At noon, the thermometer had reached 90 degrees, with no prospect for relief from the heat except by showers. Fifty percent of the male population has brought out straw hats, many of the last season stock, and for several days straw hats have been common enough on the street not to be noticeable... LERNA — Reports of fire in the direction of Lerna on Saturday afternoon are explained by the huge flare from an oil bonfire seven miles west of Greenup toward Montrose. Earlier in the week there was a break in the pipeline which leads from the Casey and Martinsville oil fields, and more than 1,000 barrels of oil leaked and ran off into a gulley. Fearing a rain which would float the oil off over cultivated fields, the superintendent lit a match to the oil waste and started a fire that lit up the horizon for miles around.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
SULLIVAN — The Little Theatre is in for bigger money, thanks to a new program established by the Illinois Arts Council. The Little Theatre on the Square is one of 39 "significant cultural institutions" designated by the Arts Council. Being on that list makes the Little Theatre eligible for grants of between $20,000 and $100,000 in 1997. Leonard Anderson, executive director of the Little Theatre, said as 1997 will be the 40th anniversary of the theatre, "this will be a real feather in our cap." The Little Theatre was founded in 1957 by Guy S. Little Jr. and operated as a commercial venture through 1978. In 1981, it became a nonprofit institution... TOLEDO — Graduation at Cumberland High School is May 31, but that doesn't mean tests are over for the Scholastic Bowl team. The Cumberland Scholastic Bowl squad, with a 33-3 record, will fly out June 6 to compete in the national tournament in Las Vegas. It is the team's third appearance in a national tournament. The Scholastic Bowl team consists of Laura Wampler, Justin Roley, Ben Willenborg, Matt Nelson, Nathan Justice, Julie Gabel, Aaron Markwell, Justin Osborne, Travis Easton, Danny Gabel, Mike Willenborg and Landon Schrock. Team coach is Bob Blade.