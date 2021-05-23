Glancing Back for May 23

MATTOON — Another warm Sunday, indeed a very warm Sunday, sent people to the parks in large numbers. This morning opened up with a temperature of 80 degrees. At noon, the thermometer had reached 90 degrees, with no prospect for relief from the heat except by showers. Fifty percent of the male population has brought out straw hats, many of the last season stock, and for several days straw hats have been common enough on the street not to be noticeable... LERNA — Reports of fire in the direction of Lerna on Saturday afternoon are explained by the huge flare from an oil bonfire seven miles west of Greenup toward Montrose. Earlier in the week there was a break in the pipeline which leads from the Casey and Martinsville oil fields, and more than 1,000 barrels of oil leaked and ran off into a gulley. Fearing a rain which would float the oil off over cultivated fields, the superintendent lit a match to the oil waste and started a fire that lit up the horizon for miles around.