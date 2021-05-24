Glancing Back for May 24

100 years ago,
May 24, 1921
MATTOON — The road out to the reservoir will be fairly rough riding until Commissioner William E. Dole gets that mysterious money and dolls it up quite a bit. Just now there is a small movement toward the reservoir every day, and the 20 to 30 cottagers are getting their places into commission, or are extending them, or building new ones so as to fulfill the promise out there of the greatest development out there this year in its history. The star accommodations are owned by Willis Howell of Lovington and his house is on wheels, but it is a very complete equipment, with a $3,700 truck chassis as a foundation, and built upon it all the comforts of home... MATTOON — Roscoe C. Andrews, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emery Andrews of Mattoon, who for the past two years has been employed in a Chicago law firm, has been notified of his appointment as an assistant district attorney in the office of U.S. District Attorney Clyne in Chicago. Mr. Andrews' salary starts at $2,500, with prospects of it going to $5,000 yearly before his term of office expires... MATTOON — Marshall E. Sampsell of Chicago gave a short address to the Mattoon Rotary Club yesterday evening. Mr. Sampsell is president of Central Illinois Public Service Co. Mr. Sampsell started in the utility business in Mattoon, and the present CIPS company, one of the largest organizations of its kind in the state, is an outgrowth of the business that Mr. Sampsell took over in Mattoon about 20 years ago.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — A resolution in support of legislation to establish the Lincoln Homestead National Recreation Area has been adopted by the Charleston Jaycees. The area would be administered by the National Park Service. Don Phillips, Charleston Jaycees president, and Bill Strode, president-elect, said the Jaycees as an organization is concerned with community betterment. The club feels the Lincoln Homestead National Recreation Area is "very important to the economic and recreation future of Charleston and East-Central Illinois." ... CHARLESTON — Two Eastern Illinois University professors received "Distinguished Faculty" awards at commencement ceremonies yesterday. Honored were Dr. Maynard "Pat" O'Brien, longtime coach and professor of physical education, and Dr. Donald F. Tingley, a history professor who was named EIU's "Man of the Year" by the Eastern News last week. The selections were made by the Faculty Senate and announced by President Quincy Doudna. The awards carry $500 stipends... MATTOON — Laura Nelson, 18, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ted Nelson of Mattoon, has been named winner of the Follett Poetry Prize at the University of Illinois. Laura, a freshman at the U of I, will receive $100 as winner of the prize. The title of her winning poem was "Spelunkers." She is a journalism major.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — A tire on a Charleston police car has become the latest property damaged by the possible use of a jack rock along 14th Street outside the Trailmobile plant. Lt. Ricky Fisher stated he was on patrol at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of 14th Street. Fisher said just as he passed the Trailmobile front gate he heard what sounded like something stuck on the passenger side rear tire. Once Fisher turned the squad car off 14th Street the tire had gone completely flat. Last week, police received four reports of damages from jack rock, which are nails bent and welded together. Trailmobile union workers have been locked out since January. Replacement workers have been hired... PASADENA, Calif. — Bill Tate, former Mattoon High School athlete and standout Illinois football player, is being inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame today. Tate was the star of the 1952 Rose Bowl, gaining 150 yards rushing and scoring twice. He also played linebacker for the Illini team that defeated Stanford 40-7 after completing a 9-0-1 record for the 1951 season. He was chosen as MVP of the 1952 Rose Bowl.