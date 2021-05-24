Glancing Back for May 24

MATTOON — The road out to the reservoir will be fairly rough riding until Commissioner William E. Dole gets that mysterious money and dolls it up quite a bit. Just now there is a small movement toward the reservoir every day, and the 20 to 30 cottagers are getting their places into commission, or are extending them, or building new ones so as to fulfill the promise out there of the greatest development out there this year in its history. The star accommodations are owned by Willis Howell of Lovington and his house is on wheels, but it is a very complete equipment, with a $3,700 truck chassis as a foundation, and built upon it all the comforts of home... MATTOON — Roscoe C. Andrews, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emery Andrews of Mattoon, who for the past two years has been employed in a Chicago law firm, has been notified of his appointment as an assistant district attorney in the office of U.S. District Attorney Clyne in Chicago. Mr. Andrews' salary starts at $2,500, with prospects of it going to $5,000 yearly before his term of office expires... MATTOON — Marshall E. Sampsell of Chicago gave a short address to the Mattoon Rotary Club yesterday evening. Mr. Sampsell is president of Central Illinois Public Service Co. Mr. Sampsell started in the utility business in Mattoon, and the present CIPS company, one of the largest organizations of its kind in the state, is an outgrowth of the business that Mr. Sampsell took over in Mattoon about 20 years ago.